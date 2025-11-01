What township traders can teach SA about surviving December

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unfortunately for township traders, December is not just about tightening belts. In some cases it can spiral into a cash flow crisis waiting to happen. Rent is still due, staff need salaries, and suppliers still come knocking.

The festive tinsel still needs to go up, but South Africa is already winding down. For most of us, downtime during December is time to kick back and enjoy a well-earned break.

Much like adults who must budget carefully to avoid the “Janu-worry” blues, SMEs also face a financial balancing act.

For many entrepreneurs, the holiday season is not a time of rest but one of reckoning. Township entrepreneurs have turned cash discipline into a survival artform. Their systems may be informal, but the lessons are universal.

Many small business owners fall into the festive trap of mistaking a spike in sales for genuine profit. Revenue might rise in December but so do costs, especially for staff bonuses and leave pay.

Township entrepreneurs have long learnt a crucial truth that December profits don’t count until January bills are paid. This mindset is rooted in discipline and experience.

In township markets, traders track cash as carefully as stock, never confusing turnover for liquidity. Their resilience is built not on access to credit, but on cash control, settling stock immediately, keeping profits separate, and buying only what they can sell that week.

It’s a model of agility and prudence that many formal businesses could learn from.

Before the festive season hits full swing, every business should run a December cash audit. That means mapping every expected inflow and outflow from mid-November to mid-January, and being brutally honest about what’s real versus what’s hoped for.

The goal is to forecast cash, not revenue.

The Shoprite SMME Report 2025 found that over 60% of small business owners cite cash flow management as their biggest challenge, with late payments and seasonal fluctuations as the main culprits.

The auditor-general has also repeatedly flagged the government’s failure to pay suppliers within the required 30 days. When payments stall, projects freeze, and local economies — especially in townships — are left gasping.

Entrepreneurs should think of December income as borrowed money from January. The smartest traders put aside at least 15% of festive earnings in a dedicated January float account to cover payroll and rent when things slow down. Yet, only 29% of small business owners separate personal and business finances, a habit that weakens stability.

It’s important to remember that cash flow is not about what you earn but when you earn it. Before mid-December, business owners should follow up on outstanding invoices. A polite reminder now is far more effective than a desperate call in January. Offering small early-payment discounts can also improve liquidity, and it’s often cheaper than relying on costly credit.

Township entrepreneurs already understand this. Many rely on community-based trust cycles or informal repayment agreements that keep cash circulating. It’s a simple, people-powered system of accountability and liquidity that formal businesses could adapt through collaborative supplier agreements and loyalty networks.

Over-ordering before Christmas is another classic mistake. Tying up cash in unsold stock can cripple a business before the new year begins. The Shoprite report shows that micro and small enterprises employing fewer than 10 people — nearly 60% of the SME sector — are most vulnerable to festive overstocking.

Successful township retailers take the opposite approach with smaller, more frequent orders that move quickly. Refill models like Smartfill and Skubu, which let customers buy essentials in flexible quantities, show how agility keeps cash flowing.

When South Africa clocks out in a few weeks, it’s worth remembering that the township economy doesn’t take a holiday but plans for one. While it’s tempting to take an early December bonus, the most disciplined entrepreneurs know that restraint today means survival tomorrow.

A modest profit with healthy liquidity beats a record turnover with empty accounts.

According to the South African Reserve Bank, small business liquidations rise by about 12% in the first quarter of each year, largely due to festive overspending and delayed payments. Even a modest cash buffer, just 10% of monthly turnover, can turn a January crisis into a manageable challenge.

Formal businesses often view township traders as informal operators, but in reality, they’re street-smart and masterful cash managers. Before switching off the lights and hanging up the tinsel, businesses should make sure their cash flow plan is wrapped tighter than their Christmas gifts, so when January rolls around, their balance sheet does the celebrating.