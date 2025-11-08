GUGU LOURIE | Makate settlement a historic victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkosana Makate can finally enjoy his well-deserved dues for his Please Call Me invention. File photo.

After a 25-year legal battle, Nkosana Kenneth Makate has not only lived up to his name but has engraved a new, indelible chapter into our national heritage.

Makate’s first name, “Nkosana”, holds power. In isiZulu, Nkosana means “prince” or “young chief”. Nkosana is a title of royalty, leadership and heritage.

His out-of-court settlement with Vodacom for his “Please Call Me” (PCM) invention was more than a personal victory; the confidential settlement reshapes the landscape for innovators and corporates alike.

All along, I thought this young chief, Makate, was immune to stress, but his recent comments to the Sunday Times revealed he had been carrying an immense burden. “There’s no price to be relieved of the stress, to have a normal life without litigation hanging over your head,” he said.

For a quarter of a century, the PCM litigation was his shadow and burden of stress. Yet Makate never lost his cool. He mounted a relentless court battle to be justly and fairly compensated by Vodacom for his invention. During the many court battles, Makate rejected Vodacom’s R47m settlement offer that many urged him to take. He stood his ground until the very end.

The courts may not have delivered a final “stinging verdict”, but the imminent victory pressured Vodacom to settle.

Young innovators and those yet unborn must know that this young chief paved the way for them

No African on the continent, or in the diaspora, has ever taken on a European giant like Vodafone, with a market value of £20bn (R455bn), in a more than two-decade-long legal battle and prevailed.

Young innovators and those yet unborn must know that this young chief paved the way for them. The PCM historic settlement should inspire dreamers — even in KwaMashu, Soweto, Eldos, KwaMasemola and remote villages — that an innovative idea can be of immense value.

This case champions “intrapreneurship”. It also ensures that if employees, for example an accountant inventing an AI solution, come up with valuable ideas outside their job description, they have a right to share in its success.

The settlement sets a transnational precedent. While legally binding here, its principles of good faith and protection against exploitative power dynamics are now a powerful reference for lawyers across Africa and Commonwealth nations.

Vodacom’s parent company, Vodafone, deployed PCM in 18 countries, from Europe to India, and as recently as 2023 in Ethiopia.

The legal significance of this journey cannot be overstated.

The 2016 Constitutional Court judgment in the PCM matter was transformational. It reshaped the relationship between contract law and our constitutional rights to equality, ubuntu and fair labour practices. The court held that a verbal agreement, based on reasonable expectation, can be binding.

It held that Vodacom’s product development head, Philip Geissler, had the ostensible authority to bind the company, and Vodacom could not later deny this.

The court also made crucial rulings on prescription, finding the debt was only discoverable once revenue was realised, and it constitutionalised the employer-employee relationship, infusing it with ubuntu and good faith into our commercial contracts, something that can be included in studies at law school.

It confirmed Makate as the inventor, protecting his business concept under contract law, independent of patents.

On the other side, Vodacom’s CEO, Shameel Joosub, displayed remarkable leadership. After the R47m offer was rejected, he did not endlessly appeal; he let the process run its course until a resolution was found.

In the end, the PCM settlement was a strategic liberation for Vodacom. It removes a massive litigation overhang, enabling the company to pursue new opportunities with certainty.

Vodacom’s partners, such as Remgro, in its new fibre venture, Maziv, can now proceed with more confidence, potentially paving the way for an initial public offering on the JSE to raise capital for a national fibre rollout.

Vodacom can bulk up its firing-on-all-cylinders fintech business and possibly list it on a Kenyan or South African stock exchange.

The clean slate may even make Vodacom a more attractive target for a suitor like the Middle Eastern behemoth e&. It also allows Joosub’s future successor to start without the historic burden of litigation.

The settlement means, finally, Makate can enjoy his well-deserved dues for his PCM invention.

More than monetary compensation, it remains remarkable that an ordinary man challenged a corporate Goliath and secured a victory that echoes far beyond himself.

I salute him with the words of Richelle E. Goodrich: “Courage to me is doing something daring, no matter how afraid... So you’re afraid? Be afraid. Be scared silly to the point you’re trembling and nauseous but do it anyway!”

Makate did it anyway. And in doing so, this young chief has secured a legacy of justice for generations of innovators to come.