NEWSMAKER| Flight safety’s thin air problem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sources close to the Civil Aviation Authority say a lot of documents received from ATNS for approval are rejected because they’re not up to scratch. Stock photo.

The state-owned Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS), which has faced prolonged criticism for mismanagement and incompetence, is fit for purpose and fully up to its job of keeping South Africa’s airspace safe, says its acting CEO, Matome Moholola.

“We are well capable of managing the airspace,” he says.

So what should be read into the withdrawal in July last year of more than 300 crucial instrument flight procedures ATNS had seemingly forgotten to update?

“We had not forgotten to update the procedures; we were well aware of the looming suspensions of those procedures,” Mohola says. But because of “capacity constraints, we couldn’t review and update the procedures in time”.

He concedes ATNS had had five years to meet the deadline.

“It’s regrettable that despite the fact we were given five years to maintain them, we couldn’t. What’s important is the progress we have made and the plans we have in the pipeline so that we do not find ourselves here ever again.”

So, 15 months after announcing that the process to reinstate them was receiving urgent attention and a solution was in sight, why have more than 200 still not been reinstated?

Two-thirds of the flight procedures that were suspended have been reinstated, insists Moholola, contradicting the Airline Association of Southern Africa, which said three weeks ago that more than 200 flight procedures were still suspended.

“We have just shy of 100 that have not been reviewed.”

Although he says this will happen before the year’s end, sources close to the Civil Aviation Authority say a lot of documents received from ATNS for approval are rejected because they’re not up to scratch.

“I’m not aware of mass rejections by the CAA,” says Moholola. “In August, ATNS was able to submit a whopping 169 procedures to CAA, which were all approved.”

He concedes that on October 8, another batch of instrument flight procedures due for approval by the CAA was suspended. “Those would have been for runways that are not predominantly used, so it will have no impact whatsoever on the industry.”

As we sit here today, we don’t have procedures for Polokwane and Richards Bay, the only two airports where challenges remain. — Matome Moholola, ATNS acting CEO

The impact on Airlink, to name just one airline, has been considerable. Within days, 4,000 of their passengers had their flights cancelled or delayed, and on the Friday following the suspension, 23 Airlink flights had to be cancelled.

“That was because we didn’t have procedures at Kruger Mpumalanga International at the time, and at Port Elizabeth at the time. As we sit here today, we don’t have procedures for Polokwane and Richards Bay, the only two airports where challenges remain.”

The airline association accused ATNS of a “lack of urgency” in processing approval renewals, calling the continued suspensions an “economic disaster” that demanded an “emergency disaster response”.

“I have a different view insofar as to how ATNS deemed these procedures to be urgent,” Moholola says. “Our stance is that after the intervention team installed by [transport minister Barbara Creecy], all efforts were put in place to prioritise the review of these procedures.”

The intervention team was put in place after the suspension in March of ATNS CEO Nozipho Mdawe. In other words, nine months after the instrument flight procedures were withdrawn.

Mdawe’s suspension followed an investigation into her performance by a “reputable law firm”. Concerned parties, not least the airlines, were led to believe her fate would be announced soon thereafter.

“That was the plan at the time,” says Moholola. “Unfortunately, the process took rather too long.”

The day after this interview was conducted, it was announced that Mdawe, who received a R905,000 performance bonus for financial 2025 over and above her R6.1m annual salary, which itself was up from R4.7m the previous year, had left ATNS “effective October 31 2025”.

Moholola, who was CFO before becoming acting CEO, concedes that ATNS has “taken a knock on its performance insofar as it relates to the flight procedures and related key performance indicators”, but insists its underperformance has not compromised air safety.

“Instrument flight procedures that were not safe were recalled or suspended. So if a procedure has been suspended, there are no safety concerns.”

Ditto the shortage of air traffic controllers.

“ATNS operates at 82% capacity. Our threshold is 80%,” he says.

Didn’t OR International, South Africa’s busiest air traffic hub, recently announce it had a 40% shortage of air traffic controllers?

“At Johannesburg, we have challenges because there is one pool at OR that is sitting at 57%. But there are mechanisms in place to manage this.”

He concedes that these mechanisms increase the workload on air traffic controllers but says this doesn’t affect safety. “We’re managing it well,” he says, before acknowledging that the workload is “becoming unmanageable”.

ATNS has shortages of other essential skills, such as flight procedure specialists, “hence we were not able to maintain the instrument flight procedures timeously”.

He says the service is building a skills pipeline, but meanwhile it is trying to recruit people from abroad.

Shouldn’t ATNS be using its skills training college to build a skills pipeline?

“Sure. But at this time, we are an entity that is coming out of turmoil. We can’t leave anything to chance. We need people who know exactly what they are doing. We need people who understand the flight procedure environment. We need someone who understands what it takes to develop and maintain a procedure, and how much time it will take for each procedure to be completed.

“We have had to go abroad to get entities that have done this work before to assist us. Once we have stabilised our environment and cleared the backlog, we will then begin to slowly build capacity locally. But at this point in time, we can’t afford to do that.”

He concedes that the turmoil he talks about, which is reflected in the suspension of instrument flight procedures, is a result of failures by ATNS.

“We could have done things differently. We have not been up to the job. But we are now turning things around. We’re on a drive to ensure that systems that have become obsolete are replaced timeously, and systems that still have some life are adequately maintained and supported.”