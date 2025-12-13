ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Wow, Mate, you’re all grown up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Huawei foldable with its awesome camera takes the format into impressive new territory.

Foldable phones reached maturity some time ago. Their younger years had a hint of gawky adolescence, with fragile screens and nervous hinges. But the new Huawei Mate X7 enters a market that operates with adult expectations — and it pushes the format into a more advanced phase.

Huawei unveiled the X7 in Dubai on Thursday, showing off a device with layered materials, brighter displays and the most convincing camera package yet seen on its foldables.

The inner screen uses three components that each play a role when stressed: a “non-Newtonian layer” that spreads sudden force, a thin sheet of ultra-toughened glass and a carbon-fibre backing that reinforces the panel. The hinge moves through a five-arm steel structure, which shares the load so the fold settles into the same line each time. Both screens reach brightness levels suited to full sunlight, giving the phone a clearer face outdoors than many competitors.

The camera system extends this engineering theme. The X7 carries a 50MP main camera that uses 10 aperture settings, from f1.49 to f4.0, which allow greater control across bright and dim scenes. An autofocus motor uses multiple ball bearings to stabilise the lens group and reduce shake.

Alongside the main camera sits a 50MP periscope telephoto system. The lens elements are arranged diagonally, which lengthens the optical path within the phone and increases zoom reach. It offers 3.5x optical zoom and produces detailed images of distant subjects through a larger f2.2 aperture. This wider opening allows more light through the lens, which strengthens detail in low-lit scenes. The same module doubles as a telephoto macro camera, which brings fine textures and small subjects into sharp focus. This versatility gives the X7 a full photographic range that many foldables struggle to accommodate.

These features are placed in sharp context when viewed across the broader market, with each brand pursuing a distinct idea of what a foldable should deliver. Honor explores thin frames and easy handling. Samsung focuses on refinement and widespread reach. Oppo works with balanced proportions and a smooth hinge.

Huawei positions the Mate X7 at the intersection of structural refinement and imaging capability — a distinctive spot in the premium segment and a combination that moves the format into a more accomplished stage.

This environment gives the Mate X7 more room to signal its direction, and the device does this through engineering detail: a layered display, a responsive hinge, bright display and intricate camera mechanics.

As a result, the device also reflects Huawei’s long investment in structural engineering: a key factor in its ability to recover from US sanctions. The three-layer inner display addresses the issues of earlier foldables through improved impact resistance and reduced bending fatigue. The hinge uses steel rated for heavy mechanical stress, which allows smoother folding cycles over extended periods. The outer screen uses Kunlun glass, which has undergone nano-level strengthening to improve resistance to scratches and drops.

These features shape the X7 as a device fine-tuned for daily use and reliable enough for the high end of the mass market.

Broader market conditions support this level of ambition. Foldable shipments in China reached the 10-million mark during the first half of the year, with Huawei claiming almost half that total. This scale shows that the format has moved into mainstream premium territory. Foldables have travelled a long path from their early experimental years.

Huawei positions the Mate X7 at the intersection of structural refinement and imaging capability — a distinctive spot in the premium segment and a combination that moves the format into a more accomplished stage. The Mate X7 reflects a category that has outgrown its uncertainties and begun to explore more refined directions.

More significantly, it reflects a production process that brings materials, mechanics and imaging modules together with a level of co-ordination that signals a higher tier of integration within Huawei’s supply chain.

These nuances are, naturally, lost on the US market, where Huawei has become all but invisible due to sanctions, and analysts are fixated on the anticipated launch of an Apple foldable device next year.

According to Counterpoint Research’s latest foldable-rollable display shipment tracker, also released on Thursday, a foldable iPhone will reinvigorate the broader market. But Apple’s entry remains uncertain, as it wrestles with the complexities of a new format. Huawei, in dramatic contrast, has now refined its new foldable over no less than seven generations of constantly re-engineered devices.

• Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge.