HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | When does a country truly deserve sovereignty?

The word “sovereignty” carries a kind of moral authority. It suggests dignity, independence and the right of a people to choose their own destiny without interference from outside powers. It is one of the pillars on which the modern international system was built.

Yet recent global events have quietly reopened a difficult question. When a powerful country arrests a sitting foreign head of state, some immediately call it an attack on sovereignty. Others call it justice finally catching up. But beneath the legal and political noise lies a deeper issue: what does sovereignty actually mean in a world where millions of people live under governments that no longer serve them?

For more than a century the world has treated recognised states as largely untouchable. Once a country is accepted into the international community, its internal affairs are meant to be off limits. This approach was born out of a desire to avoid endless wars and foreign domination. But it has also created a moral blind spot.

Across large parts of the world, we have watched the same pattern unfold. Elections become symbolic. Courts lose their independence. State institutions are captured. Public funds turn into private fortunes. Ordinary citizens are told to be patient while opportunity slowly evaporates.

Zimbabwe. Sudan. Venezuela. Parts of the Middle East and beyond. These are not isolated failures, they are examples of what happens when power stops being accountable but remains protected by sovereignty.

So we have to ask an uncomfortable question: sovereign over what? A flag? A seat at the UN? Or the lives, dignity and future of the people who live there?

At the same time, another force shapes how countries govern themselves — economic ideology.

Across the globe, and particularly in South Africa, people remain deeply attached to old economic beliefs. Capitalism vs socialism. State control vs free markets. Left vs Right. These debates are emotional, historical and often fiercely defended.

Families do not live in theories; they live in prices, wages and opportunities

But ideology is not the economy.

A young graduate does not care whether a job comes from the state or the private sector — only that it exists. A small business does not care about political philosophy — only whether electricity is reliable, ports function and regulations are workable. Families do not live in theories; they live in prices, wages and opportunities.

Yet many governments continue to design policy around ideology rather than outcomes. They defend systems long after those systems have stopped delivering growth, investment or jobs. They speak the language of justice and transformation but fail to create the economic foundations that make either possible.

History offers plenty of contrasts. Countries that rigidly clung to doctrine often stagnated. Those that were willing to adapt, borrow ideas, reform institutions and focus on productivity and competitiveness lifted millions out of poverty.

China did not rise by staying ideologically pure. Neither did Vietnam, Singapore or post-war Europe. They kept what worked, changed what didn’t, and judged success not by slogans but by living standards.

This is where sovereignty, governance and economic thinking meet.

Sovereignty that protects corruption, excuses failure and shields leaders from accountability is not a noble principle — it is a barrier to human progress. And a global system that refuses to challenge this, in the name of non-interference, ends up tolerating suffering.

None of this means that powerful countries should impose their political models on others. History has shown how destructive that can be. But perhaps sovereignty should come with a simple expectation: that governments exercise it in the service of their people, not in defence of a ruling elite or a failing ideology.

A nation that allows votes to be rigged, courts to be captured and public money to be looted is not expressing self-determination. It is denying its citizens the very dignity that sovereignty is meant to protect.

In an interconnected world, this matters more than ever. Capital flows, migration, security and trade do not stop at borders. When countries collapse under bad governance and bad policy, the effects ripple far beyond their territory.

Perhaps it is time to rethink sovereignty not as an unconditional right, but as a responsibility.

The most meaningful form of sovereignty is not the right to be left alone. It is the ability of a nation to create opportunity, fairness and hope for its people — regardless of ideology, history or politics.

When that is missing, flags and borders start to feel very thin indeed.