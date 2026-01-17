LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Anonymity is an SME’s most expensive mistake

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As entrepreneurs take stock of a new year, attention naturally turns to cash flow, staffing, escalating costs, and uncertain demand. These pressures feel urgent and tangible and usually get the most attention. Visibility is often treated as a luxury for later, rather than a core economic asset shaping how customers decide, remember and return to a brand.

It is an understandable instinct. South African SMEs operate in an environment that demands constant vigilance.

Inflation, unpredictable infrastructure, high interest rates and compliance costs leave little room for what appears non-essential. But in today’s crowded and increasingly digital economy, anonymity is no longer neutral. It has become a hidden tax that mutely erodes demand long before inflation or interest rates do their damage.

Brand strategist and founder of Brand Africa Thebe Ikalafeng has long argued that brands function as economic infrastructure rather than decorative assets. For small businesses, this is less a philosophical insight than a practical one. From customer acquisition and repeat sales to supplier negotiations and talent attraction, a recognisable name reduces friction across every transaction. In a cost-pressured economy, recognition lowers the cost of doing business.

However, the rules of competition have shifted. Digital platforms have dramatically lowered the cost of entry while simultaneously raising the cost of differentiation. Businesses can reach customers faster than ever, but they can be replaced just as quickly. In this environment, being unknown is a structural disadvantage.

South Africa’s e-commerce market was expected to exceed R130bn by the end of 2025, but that growth has not been evenly distributed. Industry analysis shows that nearly half of recent online retail expansion was captured by a small fraction of top-performing brands. Demand is growing, but it is concentrating around businesses that consumers already recognise and trust.

For SMEs, the implication is inescapable. Digital markets reward familiarity, and in spaces where customers scroll rather than stroll, credibility must be signalled instantly. When recognition is absent, price becomes the primary lever and discounting becomes the default strategy. Margins are thin, service strains, and reinvestment is postponed, and as a result, many businesses become busier but poorer.

South Africa does not lack evidence of an alternative path. One of the country’s oldest consumer brands, now more than 113 years old, has disappeared from shelves twice and returned both times by recommitting to its identity. Its recovery was not driven by novelty but by consistency, heritage, and recognisability. The product itself did not radically change, but the meaning around it did.

This endurance highlights a lesson many small businesses overlook. Visibility creates optionality. When customers remember you, distributors return your calls, partners engage more readily, and capital becomes easier to attract. Longevity, in this sense, is not about scale but about clarity.

There’s also a balance-sheet dimension SMEs often underestimate. Brand Finance Africa estimates that more than 80% of global intangible value sits off balance sheets, embedded in reputation, trust, and customer loyalty. These assets are rarely managed deliberately in smaller businesses, but they increasingly determine pricing power and resilience.

This becomes even more crucial as South African SMEs look at cross-border trade within Africa and further afield. New markets demand clarity of proposition and consistency of delivery. A business that cannot articulate who it is at home will struggle to do so abroad.

For SMEs without large marketing budgets, brand discipline begins unglamorously with an understanding of who the business serves, creating a consistent customer experience, a clear promise, and a coherent voice.

That gap between activity and clarity is increasingly acknowledged within the small business ecosystem itself. Initiatives like Brand Growth Track, launched by Janine Lloyd and Nadia Hearn, point to a common diagnosis that many SMEs spend scarce resources on disconnected marketing tactics without a coherent sense of positioning, leading to wasted effort, diluted messaging, and stalled growth.

Brands are built through repetition and compounded behaviour, reinforced over time. This is what makes it difficult to copy and why it remains one of the few advantages that scales with a business.

As 2026 unfolds, SMEs will face familiar pressures. Costs will remain tight, competition will intensify, and regulation will demand more. Businesses that grow will not be those that shout the loudest, but those that solve the problem of being recognised and trusted in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Mtwentwe AGA(SA), MD of Vantage Advisory and host of the SAICABIZ Impact Podcast