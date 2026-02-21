LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | Can licensing finally work for informal and township businesses?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When enforcement becomes predictable and rule-based, corruption shrinks. When rules are vague and discretionary, abuse expands, says the writer. Stock photo.

For years, South Africa’s small businesses have operated in a narrow space between ambition and administration. Entrepreneurs have built enterprises despite the state, not always with it, and compliance has too often felt like a tollgate instead of a pathway into opportunity.

That is why the proposed Business Licensing Bill, a national framework that would require every business, formal and informal, to register with their local municipality for a five-year operating licence, is so crucial. Done badly, it becomes another layer of bureaucracy. Done properly, it could become one of the most practical reforms available to bring informal and township businesses into the economic mainstream.

The private sector’s unease about the bill has not been ideological. It has been rooted in a simple fear: that licensing, in practice, can become another tool of exclusion.

Businesses worry about costly procedures, uneven enforcement across municipalities, and inspector discretion replacing clear rules. These concerns are not abstract. The bill grants authorised officers significant enforcement powers, including the ability to confiscate goods where a business operates without a licence or breaches licence conditions. In communities where traders already work at the margins of municipal interpretation, enforcement without proportionality can quickly feel like intimidation.

But the more important question is not only what could go wrong. It is this: what if the government actually gets it right?

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his 2026 state of the nation address to reaffirm the need to reduce the burden on small enterprises and expand participation in the economy. If that commitment is genuine, then licensing cannot become another paper-heavy obstacle. It must become an enabling instrument.

Because licensing, when properly designed, offers something South African entrepreneurs value: clarity.

The township and informal economies are vibrant but fragmented. Thousands of enterprises operate without consistent legitimacy, where the difference between trading freely and being shut down depends on local interpretation. A coherent national framework could change that.

The bill’s stated purpose is to establish greater consistency and uniformity in licensing procedures across the country. If implemented properly, licensing becomes a bridge into the formal economy rather than a barrier around it.

A small retailer in Soweto, a food vendor in KwaMashu or an online seller in Lethabong should not experience licensing as harassment. Licensing should function as a low-cost gateway into opportunity: access to finance, eligibility for procurement, credibility with suppliers, and protection from arbitrary disruption.

Small businesses do not necessarily fear regulation. They fear uncertainty. They fear inspections that depend on discretion rather than standards.

A digital-first licensing regime could standardise expectations across municipalities and reduce the space for uneven enforcement. The bill itself includes principles of efficiency, stating that procedures must minimise administrative burdens and avoid unnecessary regulatory constraints. If honoured, it would represent a shift in how the state relates to enterprise.

There is also a competitive dimension. At present, compliant businesses often compete against operators who ignore consumer protections, tax obligations or basic health standards. That environment punishes those trying to do things properly. A rational licensing system could reward legitimacy instead of undermining it.

South Africa’s SMEs remain central to any credible growth strategy. Job creation will come less from large corporations and more from small firms expanding into sustainable employers.

But scale requires visibility.

Banks lend against documentation. Corporate buyers contract with registered entities. Development agencies deploy funding through traceable channels. Without a structured entry point into formality, thousands of enterprises remain locked out of growth pathways.

Licensing, if implemented correctly, could serve as that entry point.

The bill even provides for preferential treatment for small businesses, including simplified application processes, shortened renewals, and reduced or waived fees. That is exactly the direction required.

What matters now is execution. A licensing system that works should be simple enough that a trader can apply online in minutes, affordable enough that it does not punish survivalist entrepreneurship, and predictable enough that compliance becomes routine rather than feared.

The real test, however, lies in enforcement. Inspectors should not operate as punitive authorities whose default response is disruption. Enforcement must target unsafe conditions and exploitative practices, not criminalise legitimate effort.

When enforcement becomes predictable and rule-based, corruption shrinks. When rules are vague and discretionary, abuse expands.

A modern licensing framework could also improve economic mapping, creating a clearer national picture of active enterprises and enabling targeted support programmes.

The bill will either reinforce the familiar narrative that policy obstructs enterprise or demonstrate that policy can evolve to enable it.

If the government simplifies processes, caps compliance costs, professionalises enforcement, and treats licensing as an entry point, this bill could work.

And if it clears the path, South Africa’s small businesses will do the rest.