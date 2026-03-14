HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | The business case prevails — always

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If the fundamentals are broken, no amount of emotional attachment, political protection, or historical nostalgia will save the outcome, says the writer. Stock photo.

There is one principle that should sit at the heart of every organisation, institution, boardroom and even household: the business case must prevail. Always.

It sounds cold, harsh and unemotional — but it is not; it is responsible.

Across the world, and certainly in South Africa, we have developed a dangerous habit of trying to keep sinking ships afloat. We pour more money into failing models. We add committees to broken systems. We rename things instead of fixing them.

And somehow, we convince ourselves that persistence equals progress. It doesn’t. If the fundamentals are broken, no amount of emotional attachment, political protection, or historical nostalgia will save the outcome. A simple principle comes to mind: don’t flog a dead horse.

Yet we do it all the time. We keep funding institutions that consistently destroy value. We continue supporting business models that cannot stand on their own feet. We tolerate inefficiency because it is uncomfortable to confront failure.

But here is the uncomfortable truth: No organisation, whether profit-driven, nonprofit or state-owned, has an automatic right to exist. It must earn that right. That does not mean everything must maximise profit. But it does mean everything must justify its existence through clear value creation, sound governance, and financial sustainability.

A nonprofit that mismanages funds is as irresponsible as a listed company that burns shareholder capital. A government department that cannot deliver services within budget is as misaligned as a private business that cannot produce positive cash flow.

The legal structure may differ. The principle does not

The business case prevails. At its core, a business case asks simple questions:

Does this create value?

Is it financially sustainable?

Are we allocating resources responsibly?

If this were started today, would we still do it?

Those are not corporate questions. They are life questions. The principle applies to individuals just as it does to institutions. When someone consistently spends more than they earn, the business case does not prevail. When debt becomes lifestyle instead of leverage, the fundamentals are broken. When we stretch beyond our means to sustain an image, the numbers eventually expose the illusion.

Arithmetic is unemotional. Reality always catches up

The tragedy is that we rarely teach these fundamentals early enough. We teach ambition. We teach dreams. We teach entitlement. But we do not always teach sustainability. The discipline of asking, “Does this make sense?” is more powerful than the excitement of asking, “Can we try?”

And let me be clear: this is not about being ruthless. It is about being rational. Sometimes the bravest decision is not to rescue something but to restructure it, reinvent it, or close it.

Capital is scarce. Time is scarce. Talent is scarce

Allocating those resources to something that does not work comes at a cost. Every rand spent sustaining inefficiency is a rand not invested in innovation, growth, or opportunity. In business, in government, in civil society, and in our personal lives, we need to rediscover the courage to apply first principles. If it works, scale it. If it doesn’t, fix it. If it cannot be fixed, stop it. That is not cruelty. That is stewardship.

The business case prevails, not because we lack compassion, but because without it, everything else eventually collapses. And perhaps the mindset shift we need, from a young age, is this: You are free to dream. But your dream must make sense. Because in the end, sustainability is not optional. It is the only thing that survives.

And perhaps that is the ultimate lesson for our time. In a world of rapid change, geopolitical tension, technological disruption and shifting global power, the organisations, countries and individuals that will thrive are not those with the loudest promises, but those with the strongest fundamentals. Reality eventually tests every idea.

The numbers always speak. The discipline to ask hard questions, to measure value honestly and to act decisively when something no longer works is what separates resilience from decline. The business case prevails, not as a corporate slogan, but as a universal law of sustainability.

• Bezuidenhout is a global trade and foreign exchange specialist, and founder/CEO of BeztForex