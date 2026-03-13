ANDREW MASHANDA | SMEs driving African trade momentum

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Africa’s trade story is changing in ways that resist the rhythm of traditional news headlines. It is defined by a cumulative hum, the sound of ports operating more efficiently, of border posts processing goods with fewer delays, and of entrepreneurs stitching together regional value chains with a steadiness that was once difficult to imagine.

Several signals now converge. According to Issue 5 of the Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer (ATB), the infrastructure that matters to business owners has improved across every major pillar; business confidence has shifted from tentative to constructive; and the firms most responsible for turning conditions into commerce are, unmistakably, SMEs.

Taken together, these trends reveal a simple truth: Africa’s next trade era will be shaped by SMEs operating within systems that are, slowly but meaningfully, becoming easier to navigate.

Nowhere is this momentum more visible than in East Africa. The region’s 10 percentage point increase in export activity, captured in the ATB, is the predictable outcome of sustained coordination, from harmonised procedures to trade facilitation reforms and more disciplined administration at border points. East Africa demonstrates that when rules are clarified, systems standardised and processes digitalised, exporters respond immediately. The lesson is that coherence, not complexity, is the most powerful catalyst for trade.

Confidence forms the second strand of this continental shift. Across the 10 markets assessed in the report, the ATB records a business confidence level of 65, supported by moderating inflation across seven of the 10 economies and improved external debt positions. Confidence can be fragile, but here it stands on solid ground: for the first time since the ATB’s inception, all major trade-enabling infrastructure categories — energy, telecommunications, road and rail networks, ports and digital border systems — improved simultaneously. This synchrony matters: it reduces uncertainty, shortens planning cycles, and transforms optimism into strategy because, for traders, variance is the real cost driver.

If East Africa offers a method and confidence provides momentum, SMEs provide the will. Roughly 71% of firms in the barometer are SMEs, a proportion that reframes how African trade must be understood. These enterprises diversify suppliers long before it becomes a macro trend, find export niches well ahead of investor enthusiasm, and digitalise processes out of necessity rather than out of preference.

Africa’s trade awakening is underway because the continent is becoming easier to do business with. Not easy, but easier

SMEs make reforms visible; they are the first to notice when digital border systems reduce clearance times, the first to benefit when documentation is simplified, and the first to extend their market radius when logistics corridors become more reliable. In many respects, the SME is both the protagonist and the proof of Africa’s trade reawakening.

The continent’s connective tissue has thickened too. Africa today is threaded with financial, regulatory and commercial networks that support real cross-border enterprise. Standard Bank Group level footprints now span 21 African countries, complemented by offshore financial centres that connect African markets to global systems. This is institutional celebration as well as structural recognition.

Continental connectivity exists, and it is becoming increasingly serviceable for firms with regional aspirations. Where previous generations of entrepreneurs confronted fragmented markets, today’s generation encounters systems that are progressively more interoperable.

The work of the decade ahead centres on three quiet revolutions:

The first is convergence: standards, certifications and documentation must speak a common language. Infrastructure may build the stage, but convergence writes the script.

The second is connectivity across the full trade life cycle. A road is transformative only when the border it leads to is predictable, the digital system behind it is enforced and the administrative guidance is clear.

The third is capital velocity. Financial solutions that align with the rhythm of African corridors — purchase order funding, receivables finance attuned to regional buyer risk, and insurance that supports cross-border expansion — do more than plug liquidity gaps. They amplify the real-world effects of reform and allow SMEs to convert ambition into output.

East Africa shows how coherence becomes competitiveness, the confidence readings show how sentiment responds to genuine improvement, and the SME share of activity shows who’s carrying the load. The task is to institutionalise this progress, to measure accurately, modernise consistently, and multiply what works.

Africa’s trade awakening is under way because the continent is becoming easier to do business with. Not easy, but easier. For firms operating on thin margins and tight deadlines, “easier” is transformative. It allows cross-border ambition to be planned in quarters rather than gambles.

Eras rarely begin with fanfare. They begin with a thousand small certainties. African SMEs are building those certainties now, consignment by consignment. The rest of the ecosystem is finally learning to match their pace.

• Mashanda is head of Africa Regions and Offshore at Business and Commercial Banking: Standard Bank Group

• Editor’s Note: The Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer was first launched in 2022 to create Africa’s leading trade index. It focuses on 10 countries: Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.