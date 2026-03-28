HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | When losing can be the best thing for business

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The word “loser” has a terrible reputation.

It’s one of those words people use to criticise, belittle and break others down. Nobody wants to be called a loser. In fact, most of us spend a lifetime trying to prove that we are anything but. However, perhaps we’ve misunderstood the word. Perhaps the world actually needs more losers.

Not the kind who give up on life, but the kind who are brave enough to lose the habits that hold them back. Because the truth is simple: many of the biggest limitations in our lives are not imposed on us by governments, bosses, markets or circumstances. They are imposed by our own habits.

Small habits. Comfortable habits. Invisible habits.

And the real challenge is that bad habits are easy to keep and very hard to lose.

Spending more than you earn. Incurring debt on things that don’t produce assets. Procrastinating when action is required. Avoiding difficult conversations. Blaming the environment rather than improving ourselves.

What started as losing something becomes gaining a completely different trajectory. The same principle applies in business. Great businesses are not built only by adding things. They are built by losing what does not work

None of these habits destroy a life overnight. They simply chip away at it slowly, quietly and consistently.

Before we know it, years pass and we wonder why our lives, or our businesses, are smaller than they should be.

Losing these habits is not easy. In fact, losing habits can be harder than gaining new ones. Bad habits are deeply wired into our routines and comfort zones. But here is where something powerful happens.

When you lose a bad habit, you create space. Space for discipline. Space for clarity. Space for better decisions. Space for better habits to take root.

And the gearing effect is enormous. Lose procrastination — gain productivity. Lose excuses — gain accountability. Lose reckless spending — gain financial freedom. Lose victimhood — gain victory.

Suddenly the momentum shifts.

What started as losing something becomes gaining a completely different trajectory. The same principle applies in business. Great businesses are not built only by adding things. They are built by losing what does not work.

Lose unnecessary costs. Lose inefficient processes. Lose products that no longer make sense. Lose strategies driven by ego rather than economics.

Ironically many of the most successful people I have met are exceptional losers. They have lost the habit of blaming others. They have lost the habit of mediocrity. They have lost the habit of waiting for permission

Because in the real world, the business case always prevails. Emotion can drive enthusiasm. Vision can inspire people. But sustainability is determined by logic. If the numbers work, the opportunity survives. If they don’t, the market eventually corrects the mistake.

The most successful entrepreneurs understand this deeply. They are ruthless about losing what does not add value.

They lose bad ideas early. They lose inefficient habits quickly. They lose emotional attachment when the facts say it’s time to move on.

Ironically many of the most successful people I have met are exceptional losers. They have lost the habit of blaming others. They have lost the habit of mediocrity. They have lost the habit of waiting for permission. Instead, they gained discipline, curiosity, resilience and action. Success is often less about what we gain and more about what we are willing to lose.

Lose the fear of starting.

Lose the fear of failure.

Lose the comfort of average.

• Bezuidenhout is a global trade and foreign exchange specialist, and founder and CEO of BeztForex