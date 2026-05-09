ANRI ARMER | What you learnt at your mother’s knee might need updating

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While mother's cherish gifts on Mother's Day, they would really appreciate emotional and practical care throughout the year. Pictures: BARBARA HOLLANDS

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Before we had spreadsheets, banking apps, or diversified portfolios, we had mom. Long before we entered the professional world, she was our first CFO, teaching us the art of the stretch, the discipline of the save, and the necessity of the rainy-day fund.

This Mother’s Day, we’re looking back at the classic “mom-isms” that shaped our financial behaviours, the building blocks of what we call your money fingerprint, the unique set of beliefs, habits, and patterns around money that you’ve inherited and built over a lifetime.

Here are four classic mom-isms, the truths they carry, and how professional advice can take them to the next level.

1. “Money doesn’t grow on trees.”

Usually shouted when we left the lights on, showered for too long or asked for cash to fund another night out after our allowance had run out once again, this was our first lesson in scarcity and value. Mom was teaching us that resources are finite and require effort to earn.

While money doesn’t grow on trees, it can grow through compound interest and smart investing. Many of us grew up with a scarcity mindset - believing that money is something to be hoarded or spent carefully. A financial adviser helps you shift from a scarcity mindset to a growth mindset. Professional advice moves you beyond just not wasting money to making your money work for you through diversified investment vehicles that outpace inflation.

2. “Put something away for a rainy day.”

Mom was the queen of the hidden stash. Whether it was an envelope in a drawer or a separate savings account, she knew that life is unpredictable. She taught us resilience.

In today’s world, a simple savings account might not be enough for a true storm. With the rising cost of living, putting money away in a low-interest environment can actually mean losing value over time.

In today’s world, a simple savings account might not be enough for a true storm

Modern resilience requires liquidity analysis and risk protection. An adviser helps you structure a formal emergency fund while ensuring you have the right insurance — such as income protection or life cover — so that a rainy day doesn’t become a financial washout for your family.

3. “Don’t count your chickens before they’ve hatched.”

This was mom’s way of teaching us patience and realism. It prevented us from overextending ourselves based on a maybe, like a promised bonus or a potential tax refund. While being cautious is great, being too cautious can lead to analysis paralysis. Many people wait for the perfect time to start investing or buying a home, only to find that the market has moved on without them.

Instead of waiting for the perfect time, professional planning uses scenario modelling. An adviser can show you the mathematical probability of your success, giving you the confidence to take calculated risks and start building your legacy today rather than “one day”.

4. “Look after the cents and the rands will look after themselves.”

This is the ultimate lesson in mindfulness. Mom taught us that small, daily habits — such as packing a lunch or comparing prices — add up to long-term stability. However, you might save R10 on groceries but lose thousands by not having a proper will, an estate plan, or a tax-efficient retirement strategy.

This is where your money fingerprint comes in. Small habits are the foundation, but professional advice looks at the big picture. An adviser ensures that while you are looking after the cents, your rands (your retirement, your estate, and your tax structures) are legally protected and optimised for growth.

Building on mom’s foundation

Mom gave us the tools to survive; professional financial advice gives us the strategy to thrive. The goal isn’t to replace the wisdom our mothers passed down but to honour it by making it more robust for the 21st century.

Financial behaviours are passed down informally across generations, often carrying both great strengths and a few outdated myths. By partnering with a financial adviser, you are taking that mom-approved foundation and adding a layer of technical expertise.

This Mother’s Day, let’s celebrate the women who taught us our first lessons in value. And then, let’s make sure the next generation inherits not just her wisdom, but something even better, a plan.

Happy Mother’s Day to our first — and often best — financial teachers.