HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | From liberation to leadership: SA needs a future, not a permanent revolution

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A country cannot build its future if it remains permanently trapped in the language of the past, writes the author.

South Africa’s past was painful, unjust and deeply unequal. Apartheid excluded the majority from opportunity, ownership, education, dignity and economic participation. That truth cannot be denied, softened or rewritten.

But after more than 30 years of democracy, another truth must also be faced: a country cannot build its future if it remains permanently trapped in the language of the past.

Democracy handed the new order the keys to the country: the key to the national wallet, the key to policy, the key to infrastructure, the key to education, the key to social upliftment, and the key to appoint capable people into positions of responsibility.

It also inherited roads, towns, railways, ports, hospitals, schools, power stations and institutions — many built for the benefit of too few, but still capable of being expanded for the benefit of all.

The great task was never only to defeat the old order. The greater task was to build a better one.

And this is where South Africa must have an honest, non-political conversation.

Too many political voices still speak as if the country is waiting to be liberated. Too many campaigns are built on revolution, fear, blame and the warning that the past is about to return. But the real threat to South Africa is not the return of apartheid. The real threat is weak leadership, corruption, failing municipalities, broken state-owned entities, poor service delivery, unemployment, crime, and the destruction of public trust.

You cannot blame history for every pothole. You cannot blame apartheid for every collapsed municipality.

Too many political voices still speak as if the country is waiting to be liberated. Too many campaigns are built on revolution, fear, blame and the warning that the past is about to return.

You cannot blame the past for every stolen tender, every failed project, every broken water system, every dysfunctional police station, every destroyed state-owned enterprise, and every child still trapped in a failing school.

The past explains where we came from. It does not excuse where we are going.

One of the greatest ironies of modern South Africa is that many of the loudest political narratives are still built around resistance rather than responsibility. Some parties continue to operate as if a revolution is still required, as if the country has not already experienced one of the most significant political transitions in modern history.

Fear has become a political tool.

Citizens are constantly warned that the old order is returning, that democracy itself is under threat, and that society remains permanently divided between oppressor and oppressed. Yet ordinary South Africans, black, white, coloured and Indian, increasingly share the same daily frustrations: crime, unemployment, poor infrastructure, unreliable electricity, collapsing towns, weak policing and limited economic growth.

The average citizen no longer wakes up obsessed with political ideology. They wake up wanting functioning traffic lights, safe streets, reliable water, quality education and economic opportunity.

That is what true democracy should deliver.

True democracy is not a permanent revolution. True democracy is responsibility. It is competent government. It is clean administration. It is building roads, fixing schools, protecting citizens, growing the economy, attracting investment, creating jobs and using every available resource to uplift people.

South Africa does not need leaders who keep citizens angry enough to vote for them. It needs leaders who are capable enough to build for them.

The old order was morally wrong because it excluded most South Africans from the future. The new order will also fail if it uses the past as an excuse not to build that future.

The real struggle now is not against yesterday.

It is against corruption.

Against incompetence.

Against fearmongering.

Against the destruction of institutions.

Against the absence of accountability.

South Africa must move from liberation politics to nation-building politics.

The future of the country will not be determined by who tells the most powerful struggle story. It will be determined by who can build functioning municipalities, create jobs, restore investor confidence, strengthen institutions and unite people around progress rather than division.

We do not dishonour the past by demanding better leadership today. We honour the sacrifices of the past by refusing to waste the future.

The question is no longer: who do we blame?

The question is: who is prepared to build?

• Bezuidenhout is the founder of financial services provider BeztForex.co.za and the global trade AI platform Zynched.com