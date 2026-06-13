HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Unlock the service energy of obsession

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Companies that stand out have one thing in common: they are relentless about service, says the writer. Stock photo.

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Every company on earth will tell you the same thing: service matters. It’s on websites, in annual reports, in mission statements and it’s echoed in boardrooms across every continent. From Johannesburg to London, Singapore to New York, “great service” is positioned as a key differentiator.

And yet, if service is so universally understood, why is it so rarely experienced? Because most organisations don’t deliver service — they deliver lip service.

There is a vast gap between acknowledging the importance of service and actually embedding it into the DNA of a business. It’s easy to say “the client comes first”. It’s far harder to design systems, behaviours and cultures that prove it, consistently, under pressure and at scale.

In many executive discussions, the focus tends to drift. Is sales the most important function? Or operations? Or perhaps product? Some argue that without strong sales, nothing happens. Others insist that operational excellence is the backbone. The debate continues — often passionately.

But it’s also largely futile.

The reality is that sustainable success doesn’t come from choosing one pillar over another. It comes from balance. The principle is simple, yet powerful: businesses that align people, processes, client offerings and financial outcomes in equal measure are the ones that endure.

You don’t achieve exceptional service through slogans or training sessions alone. You achieve it when service becomes an obsession

There is a cause-and-effect logic to this. The right people, operating within the right culture, will build effective processes. Those processes will produce compelling, relevant offerings. And those offerings will drive financial sustainability.

Break any one of these links, and the chain weakens.

But here’s where service re-enters the conversation — not as a standalone concept, but as a force multiplier. Because talking about service does not create service. You don’t achieve exceptional service through slogans or training sessions alone. You achieve it when service becomes an obsession. And yes, obsession is usually seen as a negative word. It implies imbalance, overfocus, even irrationality.

But in business, an obsession with service is one of the most powerful and positive forces you can unleash.

True service obsession reshapes behaviour. It influences decisions. It determines how problems are solved, how clients are treated when things go wrong, and how far an organisation is willing to go beyond what is expected.

Globally the companies that stand out, regardless of industry, have one thing in common: they are relentless about service. Not occasionally good. Not selectively responsive. But consistently, almost stubbornly, committed to the client experience.

And importantly, this doesn’t happen by accident. It is designed. An organisation that is serious about service builds it into its scorecard. It measures it. It rewards it. It hires for it. It promotes based on it. It talks about it internally, not as a campaign, but as a standard.

More than anything, it embeds service into its culture: “The way we do things around here.”

In a global environment where products can be replicated, pricing can be matched and technology can be copied, service remains one of the last true differentiators

Culture is the invisible hand that drives visible outcomes. You can have the best strategy in the world, but if your culture doesn’t support it, execution will fail. And service, perhaps more than any other element, is culture dependent.

When a company becomes obsessed with service, something interesting happens. It starts to elevate everything else.

Processes become sharper because inefficiencies impact the client. People become more accountable because they understand their role in the client journey. Offerings become more refined because they are shaped by real client needs. Financial outcomes improve — not as a primary goal but as a natural result.

In this sense, service is not just another component of the scorecard. It becomes the thread that connects all the components. And over time, it begins to dwarf them. Not because the other pillars are less important, but because service gives them direction and purpose. It aligns the organisation around a common standard: delivering value, consistently, to the client.

In a global environment where products can be replicated, pricing can be matched and technology can be copied, service remains one of the last true differentiators.

But only for those who are willing to go beyond words. Because in the end, the market doesn’t remember what you said about service. It remembers how you made people feel.

And that is never driven by lip service. It is driven by obsession.