AYESHA HATEA | The auto market is changing gear into a value-driven era

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South Africa’s car market is recovering, but brands are losing control at the point of purchase, finds report. Picture:

Over the past decade, discussions about South Africa’s automotive sector have centred on familiar metrics: vehicle sales, market share and production volumes. While these indicators remain important, they no longer tell the full story.

The real transformation taking place in the market today is not simply about how many vehicles South Africans are buying, but how they define and evaluate value. Consumer priorities are shifting, ownership economics are evolving and new industry competitors are reshaping traditional perceptions of what constitutes a desirable vehicle. Together, these factors are reshaping South Africa’s mobility landscape and signalling a fundamental shift in how consumers make vehicle ownership decisions, according to TransUnion’s Q1 2026 Mobility Insights Report.

Affordability is no longer about price

South Africa entered 2026 from a position of relative economic optimism. Improved electricity supply, lower inflation throughout much of 2025 and a more favourable interest rate environment helped support consumer confidence and vehicle demand. Passenger vehicle sales remained resilient during the first quarter.

However, higher fuel costs and increased financing expenses have reinforced a key reality: vehicle affordability can no longer be measured by purchase price alone.

Today’s buyer is making decisions through the lens of total cost of ownership. Fuel efficiency, insurance premiums, maintenance costs, financing structures, depreciation and eventual resale values all contribute to a vehicle’s perceived value proposition. This represents a more sophisticated and mature consumer mindset, one that requires manufacturers, dealers and financiers to rethink how they engage with customers.

Brands that can demonstrate long-term value, rather than simply competitive pricing, will be best positioned to succeed

The implication for the industry is clear. Brands that can demonstrate long-term value, rather than simply competitive pricing, will be best positioned to succeed.

Residual value is emerging as a competitive advantage

An overlooked consequence of rising affordability pressures is the increasing importance of residual value.

As consumers extend finance terms and use balloon payment structures to manage monthly costs, the future value of a vehicle becomes a far more important financial consideration. A vehicle that retains its value can significantly reduce ownership costs and provide consumers with greater flexibility at trade-in or refinancing stage. Conversely, poor residual value performance can expose buyers to negative equity and financial strain.

Residual value is no longer just a metric for fleet managers and industry analysts; it is becoming a critical consideration for everyday vehicle buyers.

For automakers, this creates a new competitive battleground. Product quality, brand perception, after-sales support, and used-vehicle demand will increasingly influence purchasing decisions because they directly affect long-term ownership economics.

An equally important consideration is the growing role of data and analytics in enabling value creation across the automotive ecosystem. As affordability pressures persist and vehicle ownership decisions become increasingly complex, consumers, dealers, financiers and insurers require greater transparency around vehicle risk, residual values, financing outcomes and ownership costs.

The used vehicle market, alternative financing models and changing consumer credit behaviour will play an increasingly influential role in shaping demand.

In this environment, stakeholders that leverage data to improve decision-making, manage risk and enhance customer value propositions will be best positioned to compete in South Africa’s evolving mobility landscape.

The rise of Chinese brands signals structural change

Few developments have generated as much discussion within the automotive industry as the rapid ascent of Chinese vehicle manufacturers.

While early success was often attributed to aggressive pricing, that explanation no longer adequately reflects market realities. Chinese brands have evolved significantly, competing through technology, design, safety features, fuel efficiency, warranty offerings and customer experience. Their continued expansion suggests that consumers are evaluating brands based on value and capability rather than heritage alone.

Rather than viewing hybrids as a temporary stepping stone, industry stakeholders may need to recognise them as a critical long-term component of the country’s mobility ecosystem

Chinese manufacturers now account for more than one in every five new passenger and light commercial vehicle sales in South Africa, a remarkable achievement considering their relatively recent market presence.

This development carries broader implications for the industry. Dealer networks, vehicle financing models, localisation strategies and customer expectations are all being reshaped by this new competitive dynamic. The market is no longer responding to a temporary trend, it is adapting to a structural shift.

Electrification will follow a South African path

Global mobility discussions are increasingly dominated by electric vehicles. However, South Africa’s transition toward lower-emission mobility is likely to follow its own unique trajectory.

Consumer research suggests growing interest in electrified powertrains, but the strongest momentum currently sits with hybrids rather than fully electric vehicles. This is a rational response to local market conditions. South Africans are seeking solutions that deliver meaningful fuel savings and reduced running costs while avoiding concerns around charging infrastructure, range limitations and energy reliability.

Rather than viewing hybrids as a temporary stepping stone, industry stakeholders may need to recognise them as a critical long-term component of the country’s mobility ecosystem.

The lesson here is that successful electrification strategies must align with local realities. Technologies that address practical ownership concerns are more likely to achieve mass adoption than those driven purely by global trends.

The future will be defined by value

The South African auto market is not returning to its pre-pandemic structure, nor is it simply following historical growth patterns; it is entering a new phase where value creation will determine success. Consumers are becoming more discerning; ownership decisions are increasingly data-driven and new competitors are challenging longstanding assumptions about brand loyalty and vehicle choice.

For manufacturers, financiers, dealers and aftermarket providers, this shift presents both opportunity and responsibility. Those that understand the evolving relationship between affordability, ownership economics and consumer expectations will be better equipped to compete in an increasingly complex environment.

The question facing the industry is no longer whether vehicle demand remains resilient, but how effectively industry stakeholders can respond to a consumer who is redefining what value means.

And in South Africa’s next chapter of mobility, value, not volume, may ultimately become the market’s most important currency.

• Hatea is director of research and consulting at TransUnion South Africa.