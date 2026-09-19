NNZENI NETSHITOMBONI | Export progress is about more than just volume

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For Brics trade to support industrialisation, it should contribute to increased domestic value addition, says the writer. Stock photo:

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Shifting dynamics and uncertainty in global trade policy have placed South Africa in a delicate position. Like many economies, the country needs to diversify exports and deepen trade in new growth frontiers to ensure resilience.

Following the 18th Brics summit in India, where President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that “developing economies have participated in global value chains mainly as suppliers of raw commodities and consumers of goods that are made elsewhere”, it’s an opportune moment to assess whether South Africa’s expanding trade with the bloc has been accompanied by greater export diversification.

For Brics trade to support industrialisation, it should contribute to increased domestic value addition, manufacturing output, productive investment, technology transfer, employment and the participation of South African firms in regional and global value chains.

South Africa joined Brics in December 2010 and participated in its first summit in 2011. Since then, its merchandise trade with other Brics+ economies has grown substantially, from R567.1bn in 2010 to R1-trillion in 2025 in real terms. Yet almost 58% of the country’s exports to these markets still consist of iron ore, chromium ore, coal, manganese and diamonds.

Since South Africa hosted the Brics summit two years ago, the trade bloc has expanded considerably, with new members and partner countries broadening the group’s economic reach. Collectively, Brics+ economies accounted for 28.9% of South Africa’s total trade in 2025. However, South Africa records a substantial trade deficit with the group and with most of its member countries. The deficit grew from R257.2bn in 2015 to R326.7bn in 2025, in real terms.

(Bilateral trade data may underreport South African exports to China and India from 2022 onwards due to the increasing use of Maputo as an export gateway. Consequently, the reported export values may not fully reflect the extent of South Africa’s trade with these markets.)

These findings identify plausible opportunities rather than guaranteed export prospects. Market demand, tariffs, technical standards, logistics and firm-level competitiveness must still be assessed

The concern is not the deficit in isolation. Imports of machinery, equipment and intermediate inputs can support investment and productive capacity. The deeper problem is the structure of trade: South Africa predominantly exports commodities to Brics+ markets while importing a more diversified range of manufactured and higher-value-added goods.

Manufactured products account for 51.4% of South Africa’s overall exports, but only 25.2% of its exports to Brics+ economies. Mining products, by contrast, represent 66.1% of exports to the bloc. Trade expansion has therefore not been accompanied by an equivalent upgrading of South Africa’s export basket.

This reflects a broader domestic challenge. For decades, policymakers have sought to diversify exports towards higher-value products, with limited success. Weak capital investment, infrastructure constraints and declining competitiveness in parts of manufacturing have reduced the effectiveness of industrial policy. Improved market access will not, on its own, overcome these constraints.

Nevertheless, Brics+ offers potentially important opportunities. Its economies grew by an average of 4.2% over the past three years, compared with global growth of 3.4%. These faster-growing markets could support South African export expansion if market access is linked deliberately to investment in productive capacity and competitiveness.

Research by the Industrial Development Corp (IDC) identified products that South Africa exports successfully to the world but supplies only in limited quantities, or not at all, to particular Brics+ markets. The screening points to opportunities in automotive products, chemicals, agro-processing, fresh produce, mining equipment, industrial machinery, construction materials, processed metals and steel products.

These findings identify plausible opportunities rather than guaranteed export prospects. Market demand, tariffs, technical standards, logistics and firm-level competitiveness must still be assessed. However, an important strategic insight is that many of the same opportunities recur across several Brics markets. Chemicals and petroleum products, for example, present opportunities across the countries assessed, while agro-processing and food products offer potential in nine markets.

South Africa therefore does not require an entirely separate strategy for every country. It can organise investment, industrial finance and export support around a limited number of industries with opportunities across several Brics markets. This could include:

financing technological upgrading;

expanding production capacity;

improving compliance with product standards; and

strengthening export capabilities.

Through their financing, developments finance institutions, such as the IDC, could play a catalytic role in advancing the overall competitiveness of local firms.

The immediate task is to convert tariff preferences into actual exports

China warrants particular attention because it accounts for more than half of South Africa’s trade with Brics+, followed by India, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. China’s zero-tariff preference scheme for qualifying South African exports came into effect on May 1. While the arrangement improves market access, exporters must meet applicable rules of origin, and some products remain subject to tariff-rate quotas.

The immediate task is to convert tariff preferences into actual exports. This requires addressing standards, certification, logistics, market intelligence and firm-level production constraints. China could provide an important test of whether improved market access can unlock the agricultural, chemical, machinery and processed-metal opportunities already identified.

A targeted focus on the following issues may assist in unlocking the identified opportunities:

Trade facilitation that addresses practical barriers faced by exporters, including customs procedures, rules of origin, technical standards, certification and digital trade documentation. For agricultural exporters, faster electronic phytosanitary certification is particularly important;

Trade diplomacy aligned with industrial policy. Development finance and other industrial-policy instruments should support investment in industries that combine proven export capabilities with opportunities across several Brics markets;

Brics co-operation should be leveraged to strengthen technology and innovation partnerships, supporting industrial upgrading, skills development and the diffusion of new technologies in areas such as advanced manufacturing, green industries and digitalisation; and

Greater emphasis should be placed on building long-term commercial and production linkages across Brics markets, including investment collaboration, value-chain integration and market development that can support sustained export growth and diversification.

Brics+ offers South Africa access to large and relatively fast-growing markets. But a larger market for commodities is not the same as an industrial-development platform. The longer-term significance of the relationship, from a trade lens, will depend not only on the volume of trade it generates but also on whether it contributes to greater export diversification and productive development within the South African economy.