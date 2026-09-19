TJAART KRUGER | How Tiger strives to earn its stripes

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There is never a perfect time to invest. When the economy is strong, capacity is expensive and hard to secure. When conditions are difficult, the instinct is to wait for greater certainty. But in business, certainty usually arrives too late to act on.

Companies everywhere are now operating with trade disruption, shifting tariffs, geopolitical tension and supply chains that are harder to predict. They have become part of the environment itself. Across manufacturing, that uncertainty is prompting many companies to defer investment, optimise existing capacity or rethink parts of their footprint. We have made a different choice.

South Africa carries its own pressures. Our economy is growing, but too slowly to move the numbers that matter most: unemployment and household security. Consumers are careful about what they buy, where they buy it and how much goes into each basket. For a food company, that reality sits at the centre of every decision we make.

Consumers are not simply chasing the lowest price. They are looking for products worth what they pay, on quality, taste, convenience and trust. In South Africa, affordability and price have become significant drivers of brand choice. That changes how we think about investment.

Affordability has to be built into the whole value chain, into how efficiently we buy ingredients, how much energy and water we use, how much we waste, how reliably our factories run, how far products travel, and how quickly we respond when consumer needs shift.

Bringing Mrs Ball’s in-house tightens quality control and supply security

A more efficient factory gives us more than capacity. It reduces waste, improves consistency, secures supply, protects quality and lets us innovate faster. A stronger distribution network does more than move cases; it improves availability, sharpens service and gets the right products to the right outlets at the right time.

When we set out to reshape Tiger Brands, we knew there was no quick fix. We had to strengthen the fundamentals first, simplifying the portfolio, making clearer choices about where we can create the most value, changing our operating model and sharpening our focus on cost, quality and execution.

Our latest results suggest the changes are taking hold. For the six months to March 2026, normalised volumes grew 4.5%, gross margin improved, and every business unit lifted operating income. Eight of our 14 focus brands gained both value and volume share over the preceding year.

Tiger Brands plans to invest about R1.5bn a year over the next three years, with annual investment peaking at about R2bn. We are directing that capital to the parts of the business that strengthen competitiveness, support growth and help us serve consumers better.

In Paarl, we have invested more than R200m to turn an historic facility into a modern culinary site. We have brought vinegar production in-house, moved the manufacture of Mrs Ball’s Chutney into Tiger Brands, and installed new lines that let us pack jam in lighter, recyclable PET containers.

The real test for these projects is whether they make us more reliable, more productive and more responsive to the people who buy from us

Each element solves a practical need: producing our own vinegar reduces our reliance on outside supply of an ingredient used across several brands; bringing Mrs Ball’s in-house tightens quality control and supply security; and the new packaging opens the way to more convenient formats and future innovation.

In Pretoria, our R1bn Albany super bakery is taking shape, with commissioning planned for 2027. In Gauteng, work is under way on a new mega distribution centre. In eThekwini, we are consolidating our snacks & treats manufacturing into a single site. And in Pietermaritzburg, we have completed the first major upgrade of our mill in its 33-year history, lifting extraction and cutting waste.

The real test for these projects is whether they make us more reliable, more productive and more responsive to the people who buy from us. For us, localisation is not a slogan; it is a way of strengthening supply security while backing South African farmers.

At Paarl, agricultural inputs come from Western Cape growers. We are investing in energy and logistics resilience. Solar generation now runs at seven of our manufacturing sites, and a new electricity-wheeling agreement is expected to supply participating Gauteng sites with a significant share of renewable power from 2028.

None of this removes uncertainty. Input costs will move. Trade relationships will shift. Climate will affect what our farmers can grow. Consumers will keep making hard choices.

We have chosen to move forward with discipline because we believe Tiger Brands can grow, because South Africa needs a strong and competitive manufacturing base, and because millions of people rely on everyday food that is available, trusted and affordable.