MARTLÉ KEYTER | Competition gets the retail motor industry’s wheels spinning

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The writer argues that the increased competition in the vehicle market has fundamentally changed what South African motorists expect from a new vehicle. Picture:

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Something significant is happening in South Africa’s retail motor industry. Consumers are returning to dealership floors, new brands are challenging established players, vehicle prices are becoming more competitive and new-vehicle sales have reached levels we have not seen for years.

For Misa, the Motor Industry Staff Association, which represents more than 80,000 members, this matters enormously because behind every vehicle sold is a network of South Africans whose livelihoods depend on a thriving retail motor industry.

The turning point became particularly visible in September last year when South Africa recorded 54,700 new-vehicle sales, the highest monthly total in 10 years and an extraordinary 24.3% increase compared with September 2024. Passenger vehicle sales reached 38,603 units, their highest level since October 2014.

It was not an isolated good month. The momentum continued and South Africa ended 2025 with 597,338 new vehicles sold, an impressive 15.7% increase on the 516,103 vehicles sold in 2024.

That growth has continued this year. What has changed?

There is no single explanation. Lower interest rates, improved access to credit, pent-up replacement demand and periods of improved consumer confidence have all contributed. But one of the most important structural changes has been the dramatic influx in affordable vehicles and the competition created by Chinese brands and vehicles imported from India.

The numbers tell an extraordinary story. According to Naamsa’s 2026 Automotive Trade Manual, South Africa imported 391,287 light vehicles last year, up 28.6% from 304,175 the previous year.

India was by far the biggest source, supplying 219,796 vehicles or 56.2% of all light-vehicle imports. China supplied another 91,326 vehicles, accounting for 23.3%. Together, India and China therefore supplied almost 80% of South Africa’s imported light vehicles.

China’s transformation has been particularly striking. There were 15 Chinese brands competing in the South African new-vehicle market last year, almost double the eight recorded in 2024.

This increased competition has fundamentally changed what South African motorists expect from a new vehicle.

Consumers who previously could not afford many of the features associated with higher-priced vehicles can now compare models offering sophisticated technology, extensive standard equipment, attractive warranties and competitive pricing.

That forces everyone to compete harder. Established manufacturers cannot simply rely on brand loyalty. Dealerships have to compete for customers. Manufacturers have to reconsider specifications, pricing, warranties, finance packages and customer service.

The ultimate beneficiary is the South African consumer. For Misa, there is another side to this success story that deserves far greater recognition: retail motor industry employment.

A vehicle does not simply arrive in South Africa and disappear into the economy. It must be marketed, financed and sold. It requires sales executives, finance and insurance personnel, administrators and dealership support staff. It must be serviced and repaired, creating work for technicians, apprentices, service advisers and workshop employees. It requires parts, tyres, accessories, panel repairs and ultimately an entire aftermarket ecosystem.

Every additional vehicle entering South Africa’s vehicle parc creates economic activity long after it leaves the showroom.

This is why growing vehicle volumes matter so much to Misa.

The retail motor industry is one of the most labour-intensive parts of South Africa’s automotive value chain. More than 311,000 employees are formally registered within the scope of the motor industry bargaining council and the wider automotive industry sustains hundreds of thousands of livelihoods.

When dealerships are selling vehicles, workshops are servicing them. When workshops become busier, businesses require technicians

When dealerships are selling vehicles, workshops are servicing them. When workshops become busier, businesses require technicians. When dealerships expand their brand portfolios or new brands establish dealer networks, they require people. And when competition increases, businesses must invest more in skills and customer service to retain those customers.

We should therefore recognise what the influx of new competitors has achieved. South Africa has become one of the world’s most competitive new-vehicle markets. In 2025 consumers could choose between no fewer than 56 passenger-car brands and 1,995 model derivatives. According to Naamsa, relative to the size of our market, this represents the greatest selection globally.

Competition should not be feared. It should be harnessed. Misa believes South Africa has an opportunity to build on this retail success while simultaneously strengthening domestic manufacturing. The two should never be treated as competing objectives.

The South African automotive masterplan 2035 must recognise manufacturing and retail as interconnected parts of the same value chain. We need policies that encourage global manufacturers, including the new brands successfully establishing themselves in our market, to invest locally, develop suppliers, transfer skills and ultimately manufacture vehicles and components in South Africa.

The extraordinary growth of Chinese and Indian-sourced vehicles proves something important: South Africans still want to buy new cars when those cars offer the affordability, technology and value they are looking for.

That is an opportunity. The challenge now is to turn growing consumer demand into even greater investment, skills development and sustainable employment across the entire automotive value chain.

South Africa’s automotive future should be built on competition, not complacency; affordability, not exclusivity; and growth across both the factory floor and the dealership floor. For the thousands of Misa members who sell, finance, service, repair and support the vehicles South Africans drive every day, a growing and competitive market is good news.

More choice brings more competition. More competition can bring greater affordability. Greater affordability brings more customers into dealerships. And more vehicles on South African roads mean more opportunities for the people whose livelihoods depend on keeping South Africa moving.