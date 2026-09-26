MATT WINKLER | The investment case for South Africa’s newsrooms

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Treating media as economic infrastructure — deserving the same investment as broadband or grid access — must be part of the next stage of growth, the writer says. stock photo.

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When I followed the money inside South Africa two years ago, it showed a change of fortune unlike in any of the 52 countries in Africa. Some 65-million people in the continent’s largest economy were poised to reverse the rising rate of crime, collapsing municipal sewage infrastructure exacerbated by energy shortages and the rand’s 24% depreciation since 2017.

The turning point proved resilient. Rand-denominated South African bonds beat 18 countries among the most-traded emerging markets as well as developed nations.

When you consider the headwinds of the past two years, this rebound is an economic success. Every figure in it — the bond returns, the currency gains, the falling risk premiums — is a bet on the reliability of the numbers themselves. Investors aren’t just pricing South Africa’s recovery. They’re pricing their confidence that what they’re being told about it is true.

Start with bonds. Debt sold by the South African government reaped 71% since 2024, almost five times the total return of the benchmark Bloomberg emerging market local government bond index. Second place, Colombia, is a distant 17 percentage points (pp) behind. The rand since 2024 is the world beater, appreciating 14% against the dollar, among 16 of the most-traded currencies. Norway’s krone gained 9%, the closest laggard.

Following the money shows investors anticipate fewer market fluctuations for the rand, whose three-month implied volatility is 4.85 pp less than it was in 2024, the biggest decline among 15 major currencies.

South Africa also is benefiting from the stock market juggernaut in AI. Communication services will achieve 12% revenue growth in 2027, leading the country’s 10 industries, including 140 publicly traded companies with a market value greater than $1bn (about R16bn). Our recent analysis found that among the six communications services firms, MTN and Vodacom will lead the industry with 17% and 9% revenue growth next year.

It is a free media that makes this information reliable. It verifies government data, exposes corruption and holds institutions accountable

So what about inflation? In 2022 the cost of living was just shy of 8%. Currently, bond market participants are buying securities on the assumption that inflation will average close to 4% over the next five years, based on the insurance premium they pay to protect their assets.

Credit default swaps, another market that measures risk, show investors are paying the lowest premiums in 15 years to protect their assets. Sure enough, the cost to protect South African assets declined 11% this year when the same premium increased 25% for the US.

The South African rebound has many drivers. Politically, at the beginning of 2024, no-one predicted that South Africa would elect its first ruling coalition — and that it would include the pro-business DA as a governing partner.

Economically, scheduled power outages ceased in March 2024 and available power supply rose to a near six-year high in January 2026, reaching 72% of installed capacity — up from 51% three years ago. South Africa recorded 476 consecutive days without load-shedding since May 2025. Fitch upgraded Eskom’s long-term issuer default rating to B+ in June, citing the utility’s turnaround and its links to the South African sovereign.

And socially, official statistics show a decline in major violent crime, including murders, carjackings and residential and business robberies.

All topped off by precious metals exports surging more than 100% in value during the past two years, with gold and platinum leading the gains.

For all the newfound confidence in South Africa, productivity and investment are constrained by inadequate roads, energy storage, mobile networks, data centres and the lack of capital to build them. Central banks can increase liquidity by providing more data that in turn promotes that transparency that attracts international investors.

But it is a free media that makes this information reliable. It verifies government data, exposes corruption and holds institutions accountable. South Africa, to its credit, is a leader in media freedom by global and regional standards: the highest-ranked country in Africa and ahead of several European counterparts.

Yet, weakening advertising, newsroom retrenchments and disruption from technology platforms threaten this comparative advantage.

Understanding how it evolves is part of why I’m back in South Africa this week, as Bloomberg convenes the Africa business media innovators event, bringing together thinkers and funders to examine what comes next.

As investor interest in South Africa increases, media freedom and viability diminishes — a mismatch that should worry anyone thinking about where capital is safe. A newsroom that can’t independently verify a procurement anomaly or currency intervention isn’t a cultural loss; it’s a market failure, no different from a power grid that can’t keep the lights on.

Treating media as economic infrastructure — deserving the same investment as broadband or grid access — must be part of the next stage of growth. This isn’t about preserving media models of the past. It’s about equipping media to meet the economic, technological, and audience realities of the future.

South Africa has done the hard part by winning investor confidence. The task now is to make that confidence durable. Durability won’t come from energy and logistics alone.

It will come from investing, with the same seriousness, in credible information that transparent institutions and efficient markets depend on. Bonds can show us that investors believe in South Africa today. Only a free press can sustain that conviction.