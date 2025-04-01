HALAL INSIDER | 5 things you didn’t know about Ramadan and Eid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Indonesian Muslims use a theodolite to see the new crescent moon and determine Rukyatul Hilal, which signals the end of Ramadan, at Nahdlatul Ulama Rukiyatul Condro Dipo Hall.

The holy month of Ramadan observed by Muslims all over the world came to an end this weekend and is followed by Eid al-Fitr (the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast) from February 17 to March 19 this year.

One of the most sacred months on the Islamic calendar, it is a time of heightened worship, spiritual reflection, acts of charity and good deeds. Fostering togetherness and food among friends and family, Eid al-Fitr concludes the fasting month but is also about thanking Allah (God) for the strength He provided throughout the month.

However, there’s more to this time than fasting and feasting.

Here are five interesting facts you might not know about Ramadan and Eid.

1. DATES CHANGE EVERY YEAR

Ramadan and Eid follow the lunar calendar, meaning they shift by about 10 to 12 days each year. According to Teach Mideast, if the new crescent moon is seen on the 29th day, the new month begins the next day. If not, the current month completes 30 days before the new one starts. This means Muslims experience Ramadan in different seasons throughout their lifetime. Fasting can be easier in winter and much longer in summer.

2. FASTING IS ABOUT MORE THAN FOOD

While Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, it’s not only about avoiding food, drink and even water. Ramadan is also a time for spiritual reflection, giving to charity and self-discipline, making it a full body and soul detox. According to an article by Al Jazeera, experiencing hunger and thirst while fasting helps people connect with the struggles of those in need, encouraging empathy and gratitude.

3. MOON DECIDES WHEN EID BEGINS

Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of Ramadan, doesn’t have a fixed date. In South Africa, there is the Crescent Observer’s Society established by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC). This is a group of dedicated moon sighters, known as maankykers (Afrikaans for moon watchers). They gather at sunset in Cape Town on the 29th day of the lunar month to look for the new crescent moon (Hilaal). Their sighting determines whether a new Islamic month begins the next day or if the current one continues for another day.

During the last days of Ramadan, the tradition becomes more crucial. In the brief 37-minute window between sunset and the moon dipping below the horizon, members of the society work quickly to confirm the sighting and confirm whether Eid will be the next day. The official announcement is broadcast on Radio Voice of the Cape on behalf of the president of the MJC and through the United Ulama of South Africa, the body which governs the Muslim community in the country.

4. SOME PEOPLE ALSO FAST AFTER EID

Though Ramadan ends with Eid al-Fitr, many Muslims fast for six extra days in Shawwal (the month after Ramadan). The practice, encouraged in Islamic tradition, is believed to bring added blessings and rewards.

According to a hadith (a saying or tradition of the Prophet Muhammad), fasting on the six days is equivalent to fasting an entire year. The Yaqeen Institute says this is not mandatory but helps maintain the spiritual benefits of Ramadan and keeps the focus on gratitude and devotion.

5. GIVING BACK IS A MUST

Before heading to Eid prayers, which take place very early in the morning, Muslims give Zakat al-Fitr, a compulsory charity donation that helps ensure those in need can also join the celebrations. This act of giving is not only a tradition, it is a core part of the Eid experience, reminding Muslims the holiday is about community, kindness and generosity, rather than festivities only. By giving Zakat al-Fitr, Muslims help provide food and resources to those who may otherwise struggle to partake in the joy of Eid, reinforcing the importance of compassion and shared blessings during this special time.

Hopefully this will help non-Muslims navigate social settings with their Muslim friends and colleagues without being confused when conversations turn to moon sightings, or when you’re shocked to hear they’re not drinking water all day (not even a sip).

Eid is all about community, kindness and, of course, celebrating the good stuff in life, so next time smile and ask questions rather than assume and maybe grab some dates to join in on the fun.

This story was originally published on TimesLIVE on April 1 2025.