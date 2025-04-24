SPOTLIGHT | Relive the terror every night ... Until Dawn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways. — Watch all episodes

This week’s Spotlight episode covers a big screen horror movie, witty lessons from penguins, and the glitz and glamour of South African Fashion Week.

Adapted from the popular video game and with the same name, Until Dawn is about a group of people searching for their missing friend ... but they mysteriously die, one by one. Waking up and being forced to relive their terror until dawn, over and over again. The film, which is on at cinemas, takes horror to the next level. From director David F Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation; Lights Out) and starring Ella Rubin, Peter Stormare and Michael Cimino.

The Penguin Lessons is based on a true story and follows a cynical Englishman working as a teacher in Argentina. A chance encounter with a penguin forces him to adopt the adorable and charming bird as his companion, and he learns more about humanity from it than he could ever have expected. Starring Oscar nominee Steve Coogan, Björn Gustafsson, David Herrero and directed by The Full Monty’s Peter Cattaneo. At cinemas.

The finest and most innovative local fashion creators are coming together again for a week of creativity, diversity and ingenuity. SA Fashion Week has seven shows over three days and showcases 24 collections with returning designers Oddity, Gert-Johan Coetzee and more. This year will also feature newcomers Ecstatic, James Presents and others. Don’t miss Spotlight’s segment for a prelude to all the glitz, glam and beauty for this year’s edition that kicks off on Thursday April 24.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition giveaways

Answer a question to win a Spotlight movie merchandise hamper.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by May 1.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.