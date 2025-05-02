SPOTLIGHT | Comedy and anti-heroes on the big screen, and Helen Zille in the roast seat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight’s episode this week features a new comedy thriller and Marvel Universe release at cinemas, and what promises to be the biggest African comedy festival in 2025.

When crime runs in the family and the cast includes Jennifer Coolidge and Bill Murray, you know it will also involve comedy. In Riff Raff, a former criminal is enjoying a normal life with his wife and son when his past catches up with him. He learns notorious gangsters are coming to get him. Satirical and absurd at times, Riff Raff co-stars Gabrielle Union, Ed Harris and Dustin Hoffman, and is on at cinemas.

Critics are hailing Thunderbolts as the best Marvel Cinematic Universe film in years. It is receiving praise for not shying away from themes of loneliness and depression. The movie — on at cinemas, IMAX and 3D — has a ragtag team of anti-heroes and is packed with loads of action, and centres on a group of reformed supervillains ensnared in a deadly mission forcing them to confront their dark past. Starring Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell and David Harbour.

Good times are rolling with the arrival of the annual Laugh Africa Comedy Festival presented by Showmax. Anticipate a bolder line-up and expanded showcase featuring top comedic talent from across Africa and abroad at the Sandton Convention Centre from May 2 to 4. DA federal chair Helen Zille accepted the roast seat, and you can look forward to Felix Hlophe, Celeste Ntuli, Rob van Vuuren making sure there will be a laugh a minute.

