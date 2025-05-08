SPOTLIGHT | Shakespeare’s love tragedy reborn as a pop musical

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways. — Watch all episodes

This week’s Spotlight entertainment offering features a modern retelling of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, a local drama garnering attention, a streaming delight for Star Wars fans and highlights from last week’s Laugh Africa Comedy Festival.

A reimagining of Shakespeare’s most famous tragic love story, Juliet & Romeo is reborn as a pop musical for a new generation. Directed by Timothy Scott Bogart (Spinning Gold, The Jungle Book: Search for the Lost Treasure) and with Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward in the title roles, you can expect forbidden love, political intrigue and the power of music to collide. The film co-stars Rebel Wilson, Rupert Everett and Jason Isaacs and promises to be a fantastic cinema outing.

Seasoned local director Karabo Lediga (Queen Sono, Emoyeni) brings the story of high-flying banker Lesego returning unannounced to her childhood home on an apparent sabbatical from life. A powerful family secret threatens to upend the relationship between doting, but overbearing mother Doris and Lesego. Sabbatical stars Mona Monyane, Clementine Mosimane and Loyiso Gola, and is on at cinemas. Don’t miss this week’s interviews with the cast and coverage of the local premiere.

The series Andor was created as the prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and features a new episode every week. In season 2 war is afoot and everyone is tested with betrayal, sacrifice and conflicting agendas during the formative years of rebel spy Cassian Andor. Streaming on Disney+ and starring Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård and Forest Whitaker, the Empire is on full defence against the Rebel Alliance threatening to take over the throne.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition giveaways

Win double movie tickets to see Juliet & Romeo at a Ster-Kinekor cinema by answering a question.

For full competition details and the questions, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by May 14.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.