SPOTLIGHT | Step inside The Weeknd’s mind, follow a couple’s journey through grief, and unravel the secrets of the Helderberg air crash

Spotlight shines a light this week on inimitable new cinema releases and a long overdue documentary about the worst aviation disaster in South African history set to stream on Showmax.

Based on a real-life incident which spiralled into a psychological nightmare, Hurry Up Tomorrow comes from the global music sensation The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, who stars and co-wrote the unique cinema outing. The film, at cinemas, is the creative catalyst and illustration of all that unravels in his mind while creating his new album of the same name. Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan co-star.

Based on a true story and adapted from the book of the same name, The Salt Path follows husband and wife Moth and Raynor Winn. After losing their home they embark on a year-long coastal trek, trying to come to terms with their grief and the healing power of nature. Starring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, the film beautifully depicts an inspiring new perspective on life during the hardest of times. At cinemas.

The doccie series Helderberg dives into the mystery of the infamous SAA aeroplane disaster. The crash claimed the lives of 159 passengers and crew en route from Taipei to Johannesburg in 1987. The series, streaming on Showmax, includes expert analysis, commentary from journalists and interviews with families of the victims to uncover what treachery was covered up for decades.

