SPOTLIGHT | Tom Cruise tackles final Mission, Lilo & Stitch back, Cannes celebrates great movies and stars

Spotlight this week features some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster releases and a closer look at Johannesburg’s latest VIP luxury cinema destination.

Lilo & Stitch is Walt Disney Studios live-action remake of the popular original animation Stitch! The Movie about an extraterrestrial entity who finds his way to Earth, with hilarious and chaotic consequences. Crossing paths with Lilo, they navigate the world together as best friends. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) and starring Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong and Chris Sanders, it is on at cinemas and 3D. With the central theme of ohana, meaning family, the release is a stellar outing for the whole family.

The mission impossible forges ahead one last time in the eighth and final chapter. Shot in the UK, SA and the Arctic, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning picks up where Dead Reckoning left off, with Tom Cruise again as death-defying Ethan Hunt pursuing the destruction of the Entity. It is directed again by franchise veteran Christopher McQuarrie and with returning cast Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell and Angela Bassett. On at cinemas, IMAX, 4DX and D-BOX, the film is an action-packed marvel delivering the best escapism.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival laid down the red carpet last week with some of Hollywood’s finest stepping out to announce and promote new cinema releases. Highlights of the festival included the French comedy Leave One Day by Amélie Bonnin as the opening film, and the Honorary Palme d’Or awarded to two Hollywood giants Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington. It also included the world premiere for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, with those attending applauding the cast and talent of the film with a five-minute standing ovation.

Local movie lovers celebrated the luxurious joy of cinema with the opening of Johannesburg’s newest VIP cinema destination at Nu Metro’s deluxe new cinema at Bedford Centre. Don’t miss this week’s coverage of the glitz and glamour of the opening.

