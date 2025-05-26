Coco, Ciara, Jeremy: best and worst dressed at Cannes Film Festival week 2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BEST

COCO ROCHA

Coco Rocha in Ionut Razvan. (GARETH CATTERMOLE)

Rocha was definitely a standout among the attendees of the Cannes festival this year. Her biggest moment was without a doubt her daring, deconstructed mermaid gown by Ionut Razvan, featuring layers of shirt collars and sleeves that seemed best suited for this year’s Met Gala “Tailord for You” theme. The look had a glamorous yet alien appeal, with a bouffant teased to bulbous perfection.

Coco Rocha wears a dress from It-Spain. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for amfAR)

Another great look was an It-Spain ensemble with inspiration from the East. From the ruching to the flowing sleeves, the look complimented the shapes created by Rocha in her signature theatrical poses.

CIARA

Ciara in Stephane Rowland. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for amfAR)

Red carpets are all gaga for muted colours and dramatic trains. At this year’s red carpet, Ciara fused both those elements in a Stephane Rowland gown. Rather than a nude illusion piece, the gown shone in a cream colour that allowed the high neck with diamond embellishments to pop while the billowing train was highlighted by the form-fitting tailoring.

MAHLAGHA JABERI

Mahlagha Jaberi attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In a tongue-in-cheek approach, Jaberi played with the ban on nude dresses by rocking a sequinned gown with the bust showing a naked body illustration. The mermaid tail brought it back to Cannes with a sophisticated glamour that worked well with her restrained accessorising.

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH

Andrea Riseborough in Alexander McQueen. (Monica Schipper)

Andrea Riseborough went all black for her look this year from Alexander McQueen. While the fashion house and its late eponymous founder are revered for daring and at times provocative looks, Riseborough captured an elegance from the spring/summer 2025 show with a caped coat that showed off the sheer top as seen on the runway. The oversized collar was toned down, which was a great way to ensure the outfit did not swallow the actress.

WORST

Maria Braz arrives at Cannes in Chanel. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

MARIA BRAZ

Perhaps a last-minute switch brought on by the blind side Cannes threw at guests about their ban, Braz’s dress was a disappointing outing for the Cannes veteran. Pulling from the archives of Chanel’s autumn/winter 1987 pieces, the gown seems a tad too big for the star, making it hard for her to show off the garment. With a petite frame, the black gloves were a big no-no, making the whole ensemble wear her instead of the other way around.

TARAJI P HENSON

Taraji P Henson in Oscar De La Renta. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

She may have worn many hats at Cannes this year, but this outfit certainly didn’t go with her usual love for bright colours and tasteful sensuality. While her Oscar de la Renta gown captured that sensibility, the colour and design seem too dated for her usual edgy designs and unique silhouettes.

IRA LANGEVIN

EVA HERZIGOVÁ

Eva Herzigová in Balenciaga. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

If you’re going to have a Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Balenciaga creations are among the best fits for the job. However, this shocking pink dress didn’t work well for Eva Herzigová, with the cut-out back resembling a pop-out diaper.