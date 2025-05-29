SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Karate Kid’ lives on, ‘Guns Up’ take aim, and ‘The Phoenician Scheme’(s)

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need

This week’s episode of Spotlight takes a closer look at just-released escapism films offered at cinemas.

The sixth instalment of The Karate Kid franchise takes the legacy of Mr Han to a new generation of kung fu fighters. In Karate Kid: Legends, Li Fong, a young kung fu prodigy struggles to let go of the past as he tries to fit in and navigate his new home, New York City. With the help from legendary karate masters, he soon learns to merge two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts breakdown. On at cinemas and with returning cast Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, and with Ben Wang and Joshua Jackson, Mr Miyagi’s legacy lives on.

A family man’s moonlighting job as a henchman goes horribly wrong in Guns Up as he finds himself facing deadly consequences while exposing a dark secret and revealing more than he intended. Now he has one night to get his family out of the city and out of harm’s way. This action comedy stars Kevin James, Christina Ricci and Solomon Hughes, now at cinemas.

New cinema treat The Phoenician Scheme, from acclaimed director Wes Anderson, delivers another distinctive visual extravagance. The quirky comedy tells the story — conceived with Roman Coppola — of a wealthy businessman appointing his only daughter, a nun, as the sole heir to his estate. As he embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, terrorists and assassins. With a spectacular ensemble cast including Benicio Del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Hope Davis, Tom Hanks and Benedict Cumberbatch — at cinemas

