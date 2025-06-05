SPOTLIGHT | New action from John Wick, a Stephen King sci-fi fantasy and a John & Yoko doccie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways. — Watch all episodes

This week’s Spotlight episode covers cinema releases including a new action thriller from the world of John Wick, a refreshing sci-fi fantasy from Stephen King’s pen, a new look at the love story between John Lennon and Yoko Ono, plus a brand new local weekly gospel music competition series on e.tv.

Penned by celebrated author Stephen King, The Life of Chuck is three separate stories linked to tell Charles “Chuck” Krantz’s biography in reverse. Opening with his death from a brain tumour, the film traces back to his childhood offering a life affirming, genre-bending story exploring themes of love, loss and the ordinary joys and sorrows of life. Starring Tom Hiddleston and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and on at cinemas.

The fifth instalment in the popular action John Wick franchise, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina features a ballerina assassin. Revenge has a new face when she sets out to exact retaliation for her father’s death, but first she must get around the ultimate killing machine ... At cinemas and from director Len Wiseman (Underworld), starring Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas and Lance Reddick.

South Africa has a new, exciting gospel music competition searching for fresh local talent. Gospel Superstars has a R1m prize and a Gallo music deal, and viewers can expect inspiring performances, emotional stories and life-changing outcomes. This e.tv show makes for brilliant Sunday evening viewing at 6pm. Featuring gospel music legends on the judging panel including Rebecca Malope and Khaya Mthethwa, and supported by The Music Arena GM Nkateko Maluleke.

An expansive and revelatory look inside John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s life in Greenwich Village in the 1970s, documentary One to One: John & Yoko features mind-blowing new remixed music produced by their son Sean Ono Lennon. With newly-restored footage of the couple in what is hailed as an immersive cinematic experience, the film is co-directed by Sam Rice-Edwards and Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland). Make sure you book your tickets for an exclusive release on IMAX screens, limited to June 6, 7 and 8 only.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition giveaways

Win an exclusive From the World of John Wick: Ballerina movie merchandise hamper by answering a question.

For full competition details and the questions, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by June 11.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.