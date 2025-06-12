SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer, remake of a classic animated film and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s best performances

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways. — Watch all episodes

This week’s Spotlight episode looks at exciting new cinema releases and joins the industry in celebrating the greatness of one of SA’s finest talents, Presley Chweneyagae.

A shark-obsessed serial killer holds a rebellious surfer (Hassie Harrison) captive on his boat in Dangerous Animals, and a cat-and-mouse game ensues as the surfer must figure out a way to escape. The survival horror film stars Jai Courtney and Harrison, who received praise for her performance from critics. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Jaws’ release in cinemas, the blood fest is perfect for thrill-seeking cinema audiences.

Riding on the trend of live action remakes, DreamWorks has created a superb likeness of the 2010 animation original How to Train Your Dragon. With additional charm, humour and flair, Hiccup (Mason Thames) navigates his tricky relationship with his father (Gerard Butler) while trying to determine his own path and finding an unlikely ally in a toothless friend. Dean DeBlois returns to direct the live action version with a flawless cast including Nico Parker and Nick Frost. Don’t miss the Viking dragon adventure ride at cinemas, IMAX and 4DX.

Honouring the legacy of one of SA’s finest acting talents, DStv and Showmax have lined up some of Chweneyagae’s most unforgettable performances to stream. They include Tsotsi, the season finale of Cobrizi, and more. The special line-up pays tribute to the beloved actor after his recent death. Chweneyagae, a gifted storyteller whose talent lit up screens and hearts, first rose to prominence for his debut role in the Oscar-winning Tsotsi.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Scan to see 'Jungle Beat 2'. (Empire Entertainment)

Competition and giveaways

Grab your chance to see the South African animation movie Jungle Beat 2 by scanning the QR code. Join presenter Collette Prince for the Special Advance Family Screening event on June 22 at Nu Metro Hyde Park. Tickets are limited and on a first come, first served basis.

Not to be missed, win How to Train Your Dragon character toys by answering a question.

For full competition details and the questions, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by June 18.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.