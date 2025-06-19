SPOTLIGHT | Rebel Wilson rebels against being a bridesmaid, Pixar’s eccentric aliens, and John Wick is back

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight this week looks at Rebel Wilson’s latest action comedy, a new Pixar release at cinemas and coverage of the local premiere of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

In the action comedy Bride Hard, world-class secret agent Sam (Wilson) is terrible at her maid of honour duties because she is too busy with her undercover international spy mission demands. Finding herself demoted to bridesmaid status, she gets a chance at redemption when armed mercenaries crash the ceremony, leaving it up to her to come to the rescue. Directed by Simon West (Con Air, The Expendables 2) and co-starring Anna Camp, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Anna Chlumsky, the film is at cinemas.

The Pixar animation Elio centres on space fanatic Elio’s life-changing interplanetary adventure, forming new bonds with eccentric aliens while discovering who he is truly meant to be in the world. The hilarious coming of age adventure is directed by a trio of animation gurus — Adrian Molina (Coco, The Good Dinosaur), Madeline Sharafian (Turning Red) and Domee Shi (Inside Out) — and features voice cast Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña and more. On at cinemas and 3D.

Don’t miss coverage of the local premiere of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, a sneak peek at the next chapter of the much-anticipated popular franchise Now You See Me: Now You Don’t in November, and a dystopian Stephen King-penned horror The Long Walk at cinemas in September.

