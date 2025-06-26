SPOTLIGHT | ‘F1’, ‘Jungle Beat 2’ and the last ‘Squid Game’ hit screens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s Spotlight takes a closer look at the Brad Pitt film F1: The Movie, the talent and success behind South Africa’s Jungle Beat 2: The Past and the final season of the Squid Game phenomenon.

The popular and beloved TV series with Munki and Trunk creates the backdrop for animated cinema sequel Jungle Beat 2: The Past. Trunk gets sucked into a portal and travels back to the dinosaur age. He will need the help of new friends to make it home to Munki. Directed by Sam Wilson, the film features a mix of local and international voice talents including Rob van Vuuren, David Menkin and Ina Marie Smith. Look out for the interview with the creators of the film on their fun-filled journey with this franchise. Now at cinemas.

Sonny Hayes (Pitt) is coaxed out of retirement to lead a struggling F1 team, mentoring a young hot-headed driver while chasing one more chance at glory. F1: The Movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, Oblivion) and stars Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and Lewis Hamilton. Feel the speed and the adrenaline rush at cinemas, IMAX, D-Box and 4DX.

Let the final games begin! The third and final season of the record-breaking, award-winning Squid Game has arrived and is streaming on Netflix. Season 3 continues with Seong GI-hun’s mission to take down the deadly game from within. Returning with director Hwang Dong-hyuk and cast Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun. Look out for the interviews Spotlight had with the cast and director.

