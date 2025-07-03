SPOTLIGHT | Dinosaurs, Smurfs and a new breed of superheroes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways. — Watch all episodes

This week Spotlight takes a glimpse at the new Jurassic Park franchise instalment, which started 32 years ago ... at a research facility, setting off a frightening new dinosaur age. We also look at glamour and speed on display at the F1: The Movie premiere and the tour schedule of adorable small blue humanoids.

Jurassic World: Rebirth — directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali — goes back to where it all began: a research facility. The mission is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs to provide life-saving benefits to mankind. The film is hailed by critics as an updated version of the original and features a subtle homage to Steven Spielberg. On at cinemas, 3D, D-Box and 4DX.

Diarise the following attractions for your calendar:

Blue humanoid creatures best known as the Smurfs are all over town as part of the build-up for the film’s release on July 11. You and your family can get the chance to meet the beloved Smurfs on their road trip entertaining fans throughout the month of July at Gold Reef City, Mall of Africa and Sun City. Consult your local press for details.

Next week the release of DC Universe’s Superman flies into cinemas as the superhero bids to reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human Clark Kent existence.

The rise of a new kind of hero in The Toxic Avenger, starring Peter Dinklage, hits big screens from August 29.

Don’t miss the cinema release of Bugonia on November 7. The film stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.