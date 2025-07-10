SPOTLIGHT | Superman battles hi-tech mogul while the Smurfs fight to save Papa from evil clutches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight’s episode this week takes in how South Africa’s cinemas are getting Smurfed up and DC Comics is launching a brand new reboot of Superman and his Kryptonian heritage.

Cinemas around the globe are transforming to blue this week with the adorable little humanoid Smurfs embarking on a mission in the real world to save Papa Smurf and the world from evil wizards that abducted him. From Chris Miller (Shrek the Third, Madagascar) and Matt Landon, this fun animation film stars voice cast John Goodman, Xolo Maridueña, Rihanna and Marshmello. Now on at cinemas and D-BOX.

Clark Kent is back with a new reboot of Superman at cinemas, IMAX, 3D and 4DX. With his trademark vulnerability and superpowers, he sets off on an action-fuelled battle against tech billionaire Lex Luthor’s quest to bring down the Man of Steel for good. From James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad), starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

The fifth instalment of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping, film adaptation has been set in motion, promising to hit cinema screens late in 2026. Cast announcements include Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee.

Try out the Sketch Monster Maker app for the cinema release of Sketch, inviting you to draw a picture of your own monster and seeing it come to life. Download from your app store and look out for the film at cinemas from August 8.

The Disney Dreamers Academy features young Capetonian Azile, who learnt to sail at the academy guided by mentor Lindani. See her prepare to race around South Africa’s famous Robben Island as part of a series of shorts called People and Places, now streaming on Disney+.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Answer a question to win a Smurfs merchandise hamper.

For full competition details and the questions, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by July 16.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.