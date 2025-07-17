SPOTLIGHT | What’s new at Nu Metro cinemas, a feast of films at Durban festival, and a hook-handed stalker is back

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight is our bite-sized entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways. — Watch all episodes

This week Spotlight shines a light on industry news, including the 46th Durban International Film Festival, splendid developments and offers for all film lovers at Nu Metro cinemas. It also takes a peek at the remake of a slasher favourite.

Cinema lovers can look forward to extraordinary developments at Nu Metro cinemas, including 270° wraparound screens with sound quality to deliver top immersive movie experiences. Mini Bounce play areas are on the cards for Kidz cinemas, and premium screen formats and a wide range of partners will ensure more affordable cinema visits, more often.

A jam-packed film festival is awaiting African and international film enthusiasts and industry professionals from July 17 to 27 in Durban. Filled with premieres, masterclasses, Q&A sessions and workshops centred on the world of storytelling, a record number of attendees are expected at this year’s 46th Durban International Film Festival. Look out for groundbreaking local films such as Lucky Fish, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight and many more.

Get ready for a modern take on the popular throwback thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer, delivering new chills for the legacy slasher remake. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film sees returning cast members Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jnr with new faces including Madelyn Cline and Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Five friends, one deadly secret and a hook-handed stalker who knows exactly what they did last summer. Time to head to cinemas.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Send us your favourite Nu Metro cinema name and stand a chance to win a double VIP Nu Metro cinema voucher.

For full competition details and the questions, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by July 23.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.