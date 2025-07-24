SPOTLIGHT | Movies that are definitely not going to the dogs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight this week takes a closer look at the latest Marvel reboot and two South African films shining bright at the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).

Based on Alexandra Fuller’s best-selling memoir, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight depicts eight-year-old Bobo’s life on her family’s Rhodesian farm during the 1970s Bush War’s final stages and Robert Mugabe’s rise to power. Directed and adapted by Embeth Davidtz (Matilda, Schindler’s List), and with high audience and critical acclaim, the film stars talented newcomer Lexi Venter, Zikhona Bali and Rob van Vuuren. At cinemas and at DIFF.

The Fantastic family face a daunting challenge as they defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic herald, Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman (2011 Game of Thrones) and the film features Hollywood’s finest including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn in this very personal battle. At cinemas.

Audiences can look forward to a thorough comedy indulgence in a heartfelt story where sardines meet pageantry in quirky local big screen movie Lucky Fish. A small sardine-canning company runs into financial problems and turn to desperate measures to save the company by any means — a very unconventional beauty contest. Directed by Joshua Rous and starring Jack Devnarain, Mayuri Naidu and Meren Reddy, Lucky Fish is at cinemas and the DIFF.

