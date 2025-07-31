SPOTLIGHT | The Bad Guys are back and ‘The Naked Gun’ remake hits the big screen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight features new releases for everyone this week — from laugh-out-loud comebacks to sneaky slick sequels and glamorous red carpet local premieres.

Audience favourite villains-turned-good-guys are back in the animated sequel The Bad Guys 2. The slick animal crew reunite for another wild, high-stakes heist, but this time with bolder moves. Featuring a star-studded voice cast including Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Marc Maron, this is a fun adventure cinema outing for the whole family. On at cinemas, 3D, D-BOX and 4DX.

The reboot of slapstick gold movie The Naked Gun reintroduces the beloved bumbling detective Frank Drebin Jnr, portrayed by Liam Neeson, following in the footsteps of his father. On a mission to prevent the police department closing down, he must solve a murder case, forcing him to deploy all his special skills. Also starring Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser and more, and on at cinemas and D-BOX. It’s absurd and over-the-top, but a highly enjoyable ridiculous fest.

Don’t miss the inserts covering the glamorous local premiere events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the star-studded debut of Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, which received praise and admiration from critics and audiences.

