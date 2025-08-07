SPOTLIGHT | Friday gets freakier while a class of school pupils vanish and cartoon monsters come alive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s Spotlight episode features cinema releases involving reality twists, a nightmare unfolding in a new horror film and a hilarious multigenerational body swap comedy.

Sketch is a magical movie full of wild imagination as a young girl’s comic book drawings come to life in a somewhat terrifying, chaotic and dangerous way — forcing her family to reunite to stop the monsters which were never meant to be unleashed. A heartwarming, inventive movie starring Tony Hale, D’Arcy Carden and Bianca Belle with knock-you-out-of-your-seat special effects. On at cinemas.

Weapons weaves together chilling events and a haunting mystery around a school class that went missing on the same night, at the same time, never to be seen again — barring one pupil. On at cinemas and IMAX, and with some true story influences, renowned horror director Zach Cregger (Barbarian) takes a stab at the gripping real-life plight of missing children. Starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner and Benedict Wong.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are getting freaky again and reprising their iconic mother-daughter roles in Freakier Friday. It gets freakier with a new generational challenge as they swap lives in the middle of a family meltdown, with hilarious results. The next chapter in this “freakquel” is ramping up the funny and the nostalgia and delivering great laughs on the big screen.

