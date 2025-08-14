SPOTLIGHT | Women who redefine power, style and purpose, and a tiny hero with turbo power ambition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight shines a light on a brand-new family animated cinema release, and in celebration of Women’s Month, this week’s episode takes a closer look at a doccie about the formidable and inspiring Diane von Furstenberg.

Animated big screen treat Grand Prix of Europe features tiny paws with big dreams set in the world of roaring engines. A spunky young mouse, Edda, demonstrates her female turbo power ambition. When she enters the legendary European Grand Prix to meet her racing idol, unforeseen challenges must be conquered, testing her skills. With voice actors Gemma Arterton, Hayley Atwell and Rob Beckett, this movie — on at cinemas — is a fun ride for the whole family.

Saluting the phenomenal and fearless fashion icon of the DvF brand, documentary feature Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, streaming on Disney+, looks at her childhood as a Holocaust survivor, becoming a princess by marriage and ultimately the creator of a global fashion empire. With insights from Oprah Winfrey, Marc Jacobs and more, don’t miss this and other woman power films, perfectly timed as inspirational releases of women redefining power, style and purpose.

Celebrating African talent on the global stage, South African producer Robert Ford brings four-time Emmy nominated documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story to Showmax for streaming. After his legendary rise, the tragic accident and his heroic real-life journey, this is a moving tribute to resilience, legacy and the power of the human spirit. From South Africa to the world, a hero’s story is redefined.

