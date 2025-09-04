SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior, highlights from the nerd Olympics and Marelize on the big screen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s Spotlight episode features the action reboot Red Sonja, highlights from Comic Con Africa and the celebration of African film, fashion, music and food creativity on a global stage at MIP Africa and FAME Week in Cape Town.

She’s fierce. She’s fearless. She’s back. The sword-swinging warrior of legend returns in Red Sonja at cinemas. The high-octane fantasy adventure starring Matilda Lutz, Robert Sheehan and more is a blood-soaked quest for vengeance and honour as Sonja reclaims her freedom and takes down the ruthless Dragan. The sword and sorcery film is directed by MJ Bassett (Deathwatch, Rogue). Look out for Spotlight’s interview with her on what you can expect from the film and her love for South Africa.

The nerd Olympics returned to Johannesburg last week, featuring international artists The Boys star Jessie T Usher, home-grown talent Nasty C, gaming mavericks, packed panel discussions and more at Comic Con Africa 2025. The highlight was the main stage screen splitting open to reveal the biggest international appearance, Misha Collins (Castiel in Supernatural). Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with Collins.

From Cosplay to content deals, Africa was front and centre celebrating film, fashion, food and music in Cape Town. Creatives met to connect and collaborate around the talents the continent is offering. With premieres including London Calling and And She Didn’t Die, and the popular FAME short film festival, MIP Africa, Muziki Africa and FAME Week Africa is firmly established as the place to scout fresh talent, and is a must-attend event for industry leaders. Africa’s stories are ready to take over the world.

Proving an audience favourite, My F*k, Marelize! is a witty and wonderfully chaotic ride that has cinema crowds cheering after its debut at the Silwerskerm Film Festival, and now across the country and Namibia. Earning serious praise from critics and fans, don’t miss Marelize’s story giving audiences much-needed comic relief in a heartfelt coming-of-age story taking box offices by storm.

