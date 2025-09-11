SPOTLIGHT | Stephen King and a local award-winning film on the big screen, and Bester and Magudumana on small screens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week’s edition of Spotlight delves into a Stephen King novel adapted for the big screen, an award-winning South African film pulling back the curtain on the complexities of generational masculinity and the new documentary series Beauty and the Bester.

Lace up your walking shoes and brace yourself for the dystopian horror thriller The Long Walk, which follows the contestants of a gruelling annual walking contest. Touted as the first novel from the pen of The King of Horror, King, though published later, the film is directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games films). The gripping and haunting film on at cinemas features 50 teenage boys in a high-stakes contest: continuously walk or be shot by their military escort.

The South African film The Heart Is a Muscle premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, and walked away with the Best Feature Film honour at this year’s Silwerskerm Film Festival. It tells the story of a father’s search for his missing son and how events ignite a visceral reckoning of generational trauma and masculinity, and how people try their best to carry and handle the legacy of family. With exceptional performances from Keenan Arrison, Loren Loubser and Melissa de Vries, and directed by award-winning writer-director Imran Hamdulay, the film is on at Ster-Kinekor Rosebank Nouveau and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

SA’s own Bonnie and Clyde, Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana, have inspired a three-part documentary series, Beauty and the Bester. The series investigates the scandalous connection between the couple and unveils one of the most shocking prison-break partnerships, the double lives of deception and the fallout that captured headlines around the world. Streaming on Netflix.

