Celebrating Heritage Day with Woolworths

Heritage Day is a time for all of us to come together and celebrate the cultures, traditions, and values that shape who we are. This year, Woolworths is honouring our country’s unique diversity through curated fashion, quality flavourful food, inclusive beauty, and timeless homeware offerings — each thoughtfully designed to reflect the rich heritage we all share.

An Ode to WE

Launched under the theme An Ode to WE, Woolies’ Heritage Collection celebrates unity and identity through collaborations with inspiring local creatives — including fashion designer and 2024 Woolworths Youth Maker winner Sibusiso Mokhachane and Mo and Michelle Mokone, the dynamic sister duo behind homeware brand Mo’s Crib.

Mokhachane’s limited-edition fashion capsule collection, designed for men, women, and children, is a striking celebration of South African identity. His bold black-and-white pattern designs draw inspiration from traditional textile patterns and visual elements rooted in the diverse cultures, races, religions, and landmarks that shape our nation.

The message I want this collection to send is that unity and identity are in our hands. Our diversity is our greatest strength — Sibusiso Mokhachane, designer of Woolworth's limited-edition Heritage Day fashion capsule collection

As founder of the SOULART Foundation, a creative social enterprise focused on community development, Mokhachane’s work is deeply influenced by SA’s contrasts — and its ability to find harmony in diversity. “The message I want this collection to send is that unity and identity are in our hands. Our diversity is our greatest strength,” he says.

Mo’s Crib brings another distinctly South African touch to the Heritage Collection with its woven multi-use baskets which embody the spirit of craftsmanship and community. These baskets are both beautiful and practical and are ideal for storing laundry, blankets or anything else you need to tuck away stylishly.

Known for their beautifully handcrafted décor, the Mokone sisters have built a brand that blends sustainability, traditional techniques, and job creation. Since becoming a Woolworths supplier in 2020, their business has grown significantly over the past five years, expanding to a team of more than 280 employees — mostly women — to create homeware pieces that are both practical and meaningful.

Inclusive beauty

Woolworths’ commitment to celebrating diversity extends to beauty with its WBeauty range. Developed with SA’s variety of skin tones, hair types, and preferences in mind, WBeauty champions inclusivity while staying true to sustainable practices. Every product is 100% vegan, ethically sourced, and endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty — empowering customers to look and feel good while making conscious choices.

A taste of home

No Heritage Day is complete without food that brings people together, and Woolworths is putting local flavours at the heart of the celebration.

With over 90% of its food sourced locally, Woolworths offers a diverse array of traditional dishes, including slow-cooked pork trotters, succulent pork cheeks or a fragrant spicy Durban lamb curry made with free-range leg of lamb pieces, all in a 1kg size perfect for sharing.

Woolworths’ slow-cooked pork trotters in a rich savoury broth. This dish is slow-cooked to ensure the best flavour, tenderness and succulence. (Woolworths /Woolworths )

Braai enthusiasts can take things up a notch with a new spice range, featuring Fynbos Shisanyama and Braaibroodjie Seasoning, playfully packaged in shaker beer tins.

And of course, no braai is complete without Woolies’ iconic Grabouw boerewors served with chakalaka and pap or cheesy braaibroodjies. Pair these bold flavours with fermented rooibos tea kombucha or Woolworths’ exclusive Plum Pinotage from Diemersfontein, a smooth red wine bursting with raspberry and dark berry flavours. Known as SA’s signature cultivar, the pinotage grape variety was created in SA over 100 years ago from Pinot Noir and Cinsault grape varieties.

Woolies has carefully curated a delightful Heritage gift range – the perfect selection of locally inspired foody flavours to celebrate everything that brings us together. (Woolworths/Woolworths)

Soft plum, raspberry and dark berry flavours are complimented by a ripe fruity finish in the Plum Pinotage from WCeller. Diemersfontein winemaker Francois Roode has worked with the Woolworths wine team to produce this unique and exclusive wine. (Woolworths/Woolworths)

For dessert, Woolworths offers sweet nostalgia with a quick and easy No-Bake Fridge Milk Tart Kit or ready-to-enjoy Koesisters — both guaranteed to bring heritage to the table.

For nearly 95 years, Woolworths has embraced the opportunity to create products that resonate with South Africans from all walks of life. This Heritage Day, the brand continues to celebrate the beauty of difference — from what we wear and how we decorate our homes, to what we cook and share with loved ones.

Heritage Day with Woolworths is more than just a celebration — it’s a reminder that our diversity is, and always will be, our greatest strength.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.