A continental shift

The 12th annual European Film Festival starts next wexek and, as always, there’s a wide-ranging selection of films from across the continent on offer. The films explore the many faces of a changing Europe in the era of social media, technological advances, changing demographics and shifting attitudes to ideas of identity, sexuality, wealth and inequality, war and history. Here are five films to look out for when the festival starts on October 9.

The North

Two friends embark on 30-day-long, 600km hike across the Scottish Highlands in 'The North'. (European Union Film Festival/European Union Film Festival)

In their carefree 20s, Chris (Bart Harder) and Lluis (Carles Pulido) were roommates and close pals — drinking beer and playing Uno, full of youthful hope regarding their future promise. A decade later and the two more life weary, out-of-touch friends decide to embark on 30-day-long, 600km hike across the Scottish Highlands in an effort to reconnect with each other and their pasts. Dutch director Bart Schrijver’s emotionally enveloping drama gradually puts its characters through the wringer as they’re forced to confront the deepest parts of their psyches and the bittersweet nature of their friendship against the spectacular landscape of the Highlands. The story is filmed on location, offering some of the most immediate and real scenes of nature hiking realised on screen. By the time the friends reach the end of their journey at Cape Wrath, they and the audience have experienced an authentic roller-coaster of emotions from awe and satisfaction to exhaustion, despair and heartbreak.

A Perfectly Normal Family

A father throws his family into turmoil when he announces he's transgender in 'A Perfectly Normal Family'. (European Union Film Festival/European Union Film Festival)

Director Malou Reymann draws on her own life experiences to create this gently empathetic and uplifting LGBTQ+ family dramedy about an ordinary Danish family whose lives are sent spinning when the father announces he’s transgender and will begin the process of transitioning. Told through the eyes of 11-year-old Emma (Kaya Toft Loholt), it’s a heartfelt exploration of a child’s journey to acceptance, tolerance and understanding that offers lessons for viewers of all ages faced with the challenges of watching someone you know become someone new on the outside and more fulfilled and at peace on the inside.

Sirât

Spanish director Óliver Laxe’s Moroccan desert-set, techno-scored drama offers a cautionary fable for the Burner trance party crowd. It tackles big themes of grief, isolation and loss, asking whether the idea that you can leave the real world behind and devote yourself to losing it all to dance is an unsustainable bourgeois fantasy. Out-of-his-comfort-zone, weary, grey-haired Luis (Sergi López) has travelled with his teenage son Esteban (Bruno Núñez Arjona) from their home in Spain to the alien landscape of the desert rave scene in Morocco in a desperate attempt to locate his daughter who disappeared somewhere in the haze of the techno cult several months ago. As they walk among the dancing disciples of the bass beat, father and son hand out pictures of the missing daughter/sister, hoping to snap revellers out of their trance just long enough to offer some clue to her whereabouts. When they hear of a mythical, hard-to-reach rave near the Mauritanian border, they tag along in a convoy of bedraggled ravers who aren’t quite ready to go home, hoping that they’ll finally find what they’re looking for, even as the evidence of war and conflict gripping the area begin to rudely intrude on their quest. Featuring some solidly teeth-clenching sequences that echo the classic truck-driving, action thrillers The Wages of Fear and Sorcerer, and several wrenchingly tragic twists, it’s a surreal, dark journey into a nightmare from which those who emerge will forever be changed.

Le Mohican

'Le Mohican' is a neo-Western thriller set on the island of Corsica. (European Union Film Festival/European Union Film Festival)

The Mediterranean island of Corsica, nominally part of France but culturally and linguistically worlds apart, provides the grim, gritty backdrop to director Frédéric Farruci’s neo-Western thriller. Above the tourist trap beaches of the island, beneath the rugged hills, gruff shepherd Joseph Cardelli (Alexis Manenti) leads a simple life as the last coastal goat herder in the region. When greedy property developers, backed by the local mafia, arrive to make him an offer for his land, he’s not supposed to refuse, Joseph firmly tells them, “Thanks, but no thanks.” As pressure mounts and Joseph finds himself having to refuse the offer with more than just his words, he finds himself on the run from the mob and the police, and becomes an unlikely social media folk hero to the local population held hostage by criminals and seething with boiling resentment at the encroachments of gentrifying outsider developers on their land and way of life. As the clock ticks and support for Joseph grows, both Corsica and the audience cheer Joseph on towards what they hope will be a heroic, “damn the man,” final, righteous victory.

Under the Volcano

'Under the Volcano' takes a slow-burn, sideways approach to the depressing realities of the war in Ukraine. (European Union Film Festival/European Union Film Festival)

Polish director Damian Kocur takes a slow-burn, sideways approach to the depressing realities of the war in Ukraine in this family drama set in the popular island tourist destination of Tenerife. On the final day of their sunny family holiday, a Ukrainian family are mostly concerned with finding parking for one last trip to the beach to soak up some last rays of sun before returning to the colder, drabber realities of life back home. On their return to their hotel, things get troubling as their teenage daughter’s phone blows up with social media posts. Their holiday bubble is quickly burst by the news of Russia’s invasion of their homeland. As hours of uncertainty and trepidation turn into days of imprisonment in the hotel — where the sympathetic management assures them they can stay until it blows over — the family find themselves bickering, then angrily shouting at each other and crying as the reality of the situation forces them to confront burning questions about identity, helplessness and loyalty that no amount of free buffet food, hikes or trips to the beach can help them avoid answering.