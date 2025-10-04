‘A Nice Indian Boy’, ‘Steve’ and more: 5 things to stream this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you have 90 minutes

A Nice Indian Boy — Showmax

Karan Soni stars as nice Indian boy Naveen whose traditional family’s begrudging acceptance of his homosexuality is pushed to the limits when he introduces them to his fiancé Jay (Jonathan Groff), a white artist and orphan who Naveen is determined to tie the knot with in a long-dreamed of, perfect Indian wedding.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wkbyxebDrjA

If you have 90 minutes

Steve — Netflix

Cillian Murphy stars as the embattled head teacher of a UK reform school in 1995, in director Tim Mielants’s high pressure day-in-the-life, social realist drama inspired by the novella Shy by Max Porter.

If you have 2 hours

The Lost Bus — Apple TV+

Director Paul Greengrass returns to the true story-inspired immediacy of his early documentary style, action dramas with this white knuckle film starring Matthew McConaughey as a battered school bus driver and America Ferrera as a dedicated teacher thrown together in a ride for their two lives and those of the children on board when they’re caught in the terrifying inferno of the 2018 California wildfires.

If you have 2 hours

Chad Powers — Disney+

Glen Powell thoroughly enjoys this exercise of his comic chops in a goofy sports comedy series in which he plays a disgraced former football star who decides to “Mrs Doubtfire” himself into an ugly country bumpkin to get a second shot at glory on the field in a new team led by Steve Zahn’s goofy coach.

If you have 8 hours

Monster: The Ed Gein Story — Netflix

Ryan Murphy’s series of melodramatic adaptations of the stories of true crime’s most notorious monsters turns its sights on serial killer and crafter of kinky costumes from the skins of his victims — Psycho inspiration Ed Gein, portrayed here with suitably maniacal intensity by Charlie Hunnam.