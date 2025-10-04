ASPASIA KARRAS | Brethen, show us some thigh ... in your shorty shorts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Do you know what I like? Equal objectification opportunities. I’m tired of being the more trophied gender. Enough! For almost as long as I’ve been conscious the narrative about women’s bodies has been dialled back to primal antiquity. Stray commentary about female anatomical parts has been the way of the builder and the taxi driver for as long as the patriarchy. But, to be brutally honest, it’s felt a little crazy lately as we cycle through the various bits and bobs of lady parts that fall in and out of fashion. Big bad booty, side boobs, under boobs, abs, bum cracks, toe cleavage — you name the part and someone is dissecting it or sporting it to great effect.

There may have been one or two years when everyone was trying hard not to say anything that could get them cancelled so the female body became neutral territory. Oh please! Who am I kidding? #MeToo ran concurrently with the wholesale introduction and subsequent extreme inflation of shares in the posterior of a certain Kim K. The BBL (Brazilian but lift, silly) was the plastic surgery of choice for the last decade. Kim has recently made a killing off nipples — fake ones that she built into her SKIMS bras — every piece of skin, even the puckered bits, are up for grabs when you’re chasing the dollar. Though I wonder what will happen to all those bums now that Ozempic skinny is the flavour of the month?

I don’t think this stuff ever really goes away. It just morphs in some strange, erotically charged montage — blowing up and deflating sections of the female anatomy, and chopping it up for resale like one of those line diagrams at the butcher shop.

But now, in a remarkable turn of events, male anatomy is front and centre, so to speak. The same random decisions popularising elements of female flesh are suddenly giving primacy and erotic heft to new and hitherto fully covered bits of male. And — hallelujah, praise be to the gods of lucre and commerce — these bits are now attracting reams of newsprint, social media commentary and hitherto untapped markets.

I know that you think this sort of kit was once reserved for rugby players and our homosexual brethren en route to a dress up party, but I don’t think you’ve visited Boerboel lately. — Aspasia Karras

I report from the front lines of unabashed gawpery. The past few months have seen the introduction of the thigh, in all its muscled glory, as a zone of contemplation. Micro shorts are now acceptable as day wear for our male friends and encourage even the least prurient among us to gaze a moment too long upon the physique of gentlemen sporting this teeny-weeny garment.

Similarly, the six pack is getting an airing. No point going in for the new male crop top if you’re more inclined to run to dad bod — your torso — at least that bit just above your belly button extending to the area above the inception of the micro short, is now fair game. Tutorials on how to customise your overly long shirts and T-shirts are trending on Tik Tok.

This fine establishment in the Pretoria heartland is catering to a squarely heteronormative demographic who like their dop cold, their braai full of tjoppies and their shorts tight and well, short. They’re putting the kort back into the broek — with gusto. Thunder thighs on display are out and proud.

It could be that men are finally free to express themselves in ways that were previously off limits to them. Maybe this is all because of Jordan Peterson and other brocasters. Whatever is happening to free the thigh I, for one, am happy for it. Because, my friends, the patriarchy was also hard on men. They had to conform to ridiculous ideas of manhood — sober, serious and straight. Now everyone can express themselves through their ever diminishing sartorial returns.

I think about the poor incels and all the other angry guys who got left behind by letting women into universities and voting booths, and I picture them in micro shorts and crop tops, and immediately feel much better about the world. Now they too can level the playing fields. This stuff cuts both ways, ladies.

Not for nothing have the boets been busting a Hyrox gut and getting super angry at CrossFit. There is muscle aplenty, there is cutting and buffing and whatever other terms are significant to these pursuits and people must be permitted to share this hard work and effort with the casual observer.

I’m delighted. I was worried we were going from bad to worse on the whole gender equality thing, what with the whole trad wives movement and all its attendant ramifications. So I fully endorse this development. The tighter the better and whatever you do — don’t say mind the gap.