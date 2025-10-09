SPOTLIGHT | A tribute to a beloved archbishop, a costly love triangle and an adrenaline ride into the future

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spotlight this week takes a look at the sequel Tron: Ares, a documentary tribute to the late beloved South African icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu and a new local psychological thriller to stream.

Power up and plug in — the grid is back online! The highly anticipated sci-fi action sequel Tron: Ares from Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge) takes us into the future where a sentient program is born in the digital world, forcing its way into the human realm to face a mission that could change both worlds forever. The film is a non-stop action adrenaline ride starring Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Jeff Bridges. On at cinemas and IMAX.

No-one can be trusted in the new gripping psychological thriller High Infidelity, featuring cheating spouses and a revenge plot that escalates into mind games and where the truth becomes blurred. High Infidelity comes from director Adze Ugah (Shaka iLembe; Gog’ Helen) and stars Ayanda Borotho, Nqobile “Nunu” Khumalo and Buyile Mdladla in a costly love triangle. Now streaming on Netflix.

Honouring one of South Africa’s greatest, most prominent and beloved global icons, the Archbishop Desmond Tutu, four-part documentary series The Arch is on offer every Sunday in October at 9.30pm on SABC2. Directed by renowned Clarence Hamilton, this deeply moving series celebrates the archbishop’s life, featuring interviews with the Tutu Family, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and many more leaders. An intimate portrait of courage, faith, laughter and a beautiful ode to his indelible legacy.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win a Netflix Chill & Thrill Hamper, packed with everything you need for the ultimate High Infidelity movie night in.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by October 15 2025

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.