PARTING SHOT: This is home: Finding light through the aperture

Photograph from the exhibition “This Is Home” as part of the Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) photography programme

The exhibition This Is Home has already come and gone — but its images still hum in the mind like the afterglow of a flashbulb. The walls have been dismantled, the prints packed away, but what lingers in the gallery is a sense of something bigger than an art show: the feeling of people, young and impressionable, teaching themselves how to be seen.

For months, over 30 young photographers from Thokoza and Soweto’s Merafe Hostel — some barely teenagers, others balancing jobs, studies or the daily logistics of making ends meet — came together under the wing of the Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) photography programme. Their classrooms weren’t studios filled with soft light and Mac computers but township streets, hostel courtyards, the shifting domesticities of life.

Photograph from the exhibition “This Is Home” as part of the Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) photography programme (Nolwazi Hadebe)

Led by a cohort of formidable women photographers and OSJ alumni mentors, the participants weren’t just learning aperture and exposure, they were learning how to point a lens at a world that often doesn’t see them. How to find a composition in compromise. How to translate “home” — that word of both comfort and confinement — into an image that has resonance.

The portraits and street scenes were captured with feeling and intent. Walls, rooms, yards and personal belongings captured to share with unknown viewers.

Photograph from the exhibition “This Is Home” as part of the Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) photography programme (Lethiwe Ntuli/Lethiwe Ntuli)

They’re self-portraits of community — Thokoza and Merafe seen not through the eyes of outsiders or documentarians, but through the intimate familiarity of those who live within the frame.

The OSJ programme, now a persistent force in South African visual storytelling, has made a practice of cultivating photographers where few expect them to bloom. Its workshops — part technical boot camp, part therapy, part rebellion — invite participants to interrogate identity, belonging and the familiarity of ordinary life.

Photograph from the exhibition “This Is Home” as part of the Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) photography programme (Nontobeko Mkhonza)

The resulting exhibition offered something that can’t be taught: voice. Not the self-conscious voice of the influencer age, but the experience that comes from choosing what to show and what to withhold. The photographs express the vast geography of what “home” means when it’s yours to define.

Photograph from the exhibition “This Is Home” as part of the Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) photography programme (Sisanda Mbatha)

This Is Home reminds us that photography, at its best, isn’t about capturing beauty but revealing a personal truth — sometimes the most profound stories come not from those who have travelled farthest, but from those who look closely.

Photograph from the exhibition “This Is Home” as part of the Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) photography programme (Mbalentle Mqatu/Mbalentle Mqatu)

The exhibition has closed, but the work is ongoing. Those 30 young photographers now have cameras in hand, documenting their lives and sharing their homes.