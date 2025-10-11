She Sings, She Dances, She Slays: Lusanda Ngcobo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In the jingle, jangling algorithmic bazaar that is the modern music industry, where talent is measured in likes and tempo is dictated by scroll speed, Lusanda Ngcobo [she goes by the mononym Lusanda] appears like a sudden breath of fresh air. She unfurls gracefully and deliberately like a silk ribbon caught in slow motion. TikTok introduced her to the world and her voice, soft as a confession, has kept up the conversation.

Born in Durban, raised in Joburg, Lusanda’s story begins at the barre rather than the mic. A classically trained dancer since the age of five, she speaks of movement the way poets speak of rhythm. “I dance inside my melodies,” she says, adding that, for her, relationship between dance and music is undeniable. To listen to her music is to watch her move without seeing her — each phrase pirouettes; her harmonies land softly en pointe.

Her second single, Progress, a lush collaboration with Grammy winners Biako, Sunny Kale, Charlotte Day Wilson and Matthew Tavares, came to life via a direct message — a dream come true for the dancer/singer. “Sunny Kale messaged me after hearing my cover of Hey Ya! [song by American hip-hop duo Outkast, performed by its member André 3000, who wrote and produced the song]”, she says. “He sent me a beat pack, and one of them — then called Soaring — became Progress.” She wrote the first draft alone, in her room, mumbling melodies into an app called BandLab. “A couple months later, the words started forming: ‘Stumbling, fumbling ... growing a garden starts with a seed.’”

It’s a lyric that sums her up — unhurried, thoughtful, rooted in the ordinary miracle of growth. When she talks about the song, it’s the strings she remembers best: “They come in just before the second verse, just as I realise my dream is closer than I think. The strings swell in after suddenly seeing how much progress I’ve made.”

Dance taught me musicality. It’s completely influenced how I write, sing and perform. I thrive on spontaneity, The craft comes after the magic. — Lusanda Ngcobo

Lusanda’s rise is the sort that couldn’t have happened in any other decade. Her viral Hey Ya! cover — part lullaby, part lament — spread across TikTok like spilled honey. “Without social media, I don’t think my voice would have been heard that quickly,” she admits. Yet she’s wary of the pace: “It’s fast. Everyone’s looking for the next great thing. When I rush, I don’t connect, and if I don’t connect, listeners don’t either.” It’s an elegant manifesto in an era addicted to immediacy: she refuses to run when she can sway.

If Progress is her bloom, then her Spotify Singles rendition of Mad World was the seed that proved her depth. She was the first South African woman invited to the programme and her version of the Tears for Fears classic turns the song’s famous despair into something hauntingly luminous. “I wanted to keep the eeriness,” she says, “but bring in good goose bumps — a sense of hope.” It’s the kind of cover that makes you listen carefully, enjoying its reinterpretation of the original. It’s like overhearing a private elegy to the famous 1980s hit.

When she isn’t making music, she returns to her first language — movement. “Dance taught me musicality,” she says. “It’s completely influenced how I write, sing and perform.” Even her songwriting process sounds like choreography: improvise, find a rhythm, refine the gesture. “I thrive on spontaneity,” she says. “The craft comes after the magic.”

Her perfect day off isn’t a starlet’s cliché of spas and shopping, but a hymn to ordinary happiness: at her gran’s house in Durban, with family chatter, the beach, a nap, ice cream sandwiches. “Breakfast made by someone else,” she adds with a laugh.

Faith keeps her anchored. “Bible, Bible, my Bible,” she says. “Just seeing it reminds me to slow down and prioritise what’s important.” As for fashion — she’s still finding her style. “I want my outfits to give whimsical edge,” she grins. It’s an apt phrase for her music too: ethereal, but with focus and intent.

For all her talk of progress, Lusanda is refreshingly uninterested in chasing fame. She’s more botanist than pop star, tending her sound carefully, watering it with patience. “I’m playing a little more with my sound now,” she says. “One genre I haven’t touched yet is rock,” she smirks; soon her accompanying guitars will pas de deux.

A dancer turned singer, a digital discovery who sounds timeless — Lusanda is an artist who moves at the speed of feeling. In a world tuned to autoplay, she reminds us to listen for the pauses, the strings, the sonic leaps and glides.