The rebirth of Dexter Morgan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Michael C Hall had already enjoyed success as part of the cast of the peak TV era HBO show Six Feet Under — playing the character of the gay heir to the family funeral home, David Fischer, for five seasons from 2001 to 2005 when creator James Manos jnr and showrunner Clyde Phillips came knocking with an intriguing opportunity.

Adapted from a series of novels by Jeff Lindsay, Showtime’s Dexter, introduced viewers to its titular antihero Dexter Morgan — a seemingly nebbish, awkward forensic analyst specialising in blood stain patter analysis for the Miami Metro Police Department who has a far darker and much more complicated extracurricular life as vigilante serial killer. He’d been trained to use his “dark passenger” by his police officer, adopted father as a means for enacting justice on killers who’d escaped the noose of the official judicial system.

L-R: Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and Krysten Ritter as Mia in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 5, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. (Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME./SHOWTIME)

Hall’s portrayal of Dexter would become the role that stamped his face into the consciousness of popular culture and onto giant billboards in cities around the world, earning him two Golden Globe awards over the course of the show’s eight seasons from 2006 to 2013.

When Hall first donned one of Morgan’s characteristic flowered shirts and stepped into the role, he recalls that he, at first, thought the show was audacious. “But I aspired to present a character in a way that might work, might not?” he says. ”I hoped that we’d be able to shoot a season and find a small audience.” Beyond that he didn’t know what to expect. “I didn’t expect that I’d be talking to you all these years later, having completed another season of his story unfolding. It’s mind-blowing.”

When Dexter ended in 2013, Hall went on to other things: roles in films, other smaller TV series, a return to the Broadway stages he began his career on after graduating from New York’s Tisch School of Arts in 1996 and fronting his indie rock band Princess Goes. But, in the streaming age in which Dexter was introduced to new global audiences on platforms where it could be watched in its entirety at once, the renewed popularity of the show led to a decision to bring Dexter (and Hall) back.

L-R: James Remar as Harry Morgan, Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 6, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. (Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME./SHOWTIME)

First there was 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, which set its action 10 years after the end of the original show in the icy climes of wintry Upstate New York, far from the sunbaked palms of Miami. Dexter, living as quiet a life as a serial killer could hope for under an assumed name, finds his past catches up with him when his abandoned son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), arrives on his doorstep carrying his own “dark passenger”. The unusual father/son reconnection story climaxes with the son not only surpassing his father, but also apparently shooting him dead.

The Dexter universe then expanded with last year’s Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series that unravels Dexter’s early years and his relationship with his adopted father Harry. Hall provided the voice-over narration.

Now Hall has returned for Dexter: Resurrection, a series that Hall says was the result of a conversation between the actor and the show’s producing director Marcos Seiga, in which Hall posed the question, “What if he didn’t die? Is that crazy?”

As the writers began to develop the idea, Hall found himself becoming increasingly compelled by the idea that he wasn’t done in by his son but that that gunshot allowed him to shed something that had been burdening him for years and that he was able to have a second chance at life quite literally, reclaiming his identity and putting his past down. “The idea wasn’t to forget it, but that he wouldn’t be burdened by it in the same way and could reconnect with who he essentially is,” says Hall. “The only way we could get there was the way that it happened. That was a big part of what made it appealing and fun.”

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025 (Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME./SHOWTIME)

One of the key aspects of Dexter’s character and the narrative journey he’s made over his long screen existence is, as Hall describes, “The tension between his darker impulses and his appetite to take care of people that he loves. That fundamental tension has been at play throughout.”

As to whether Hall sees his famous character as a role he can continue to return to, he says: “Never say never at this point given the fact that he’s still kicking.” He adds that Resurrection has been fun. “It’s been interesting to be on the other side of that near-death experience and to find a character who’s reborn, who’s shed his past and reconnected with an essential part of himself that he’d lost. We find him doing that in the foreign, yet vivid environment of New York City.”