Whats On | October 11

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Written and performed by Mava Gqeba, this award-winning play explores South African masculinity, identity and mental health through music, dance and storytelling.

Written and performed by Mava Gqeba, this award-winning play explores South African masculinity, identity and mental health through music, dance and storytelling. (Mava Gqeba /Mava Gqeba)

WHAT: Dear Tata ... What Makes a Man a Man?

WHERE: Guild Theatre, Dawson Rd & Union Ave, Selborne, East London

WHEN: October 13

Dear Tata … What Makes a Man a Man? is an award-winning semi-biographical one-man show performed by Mava Gqeba. Through storytelling and song, he seeks connection with his father — and himself — in a moving journey. Tickets are available from R100 via Computicket.

Mahlasela's work — long a staple of the anti-apartheid movement — speaks to themes of freedom, forgiveness and reconciliation. (Veli Nhlapo)

WHAT: Vusi Mahlasela live in Cape Town

WHERE: The Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town

WHEN: October 16

Vusi Mahlasela — “The Voice” — brings his powerful blend of music and activism to the University of Cape Town in a celebration of heritage and hope. This performance features Mahlasela on acoustic guitar and vocals, joined by Jerry Tsholofelo Papo on guitar and Dizu Plaatjies on percussion. Tickets are available from R100 via Webtickets.

Through his tales of adventure, Holgate brings to life moments of joy, struggle and triumph. (Webtickets)

WHAT: Campfire Stories with Kingsley Holgate

WHERE: St Agnes Anglican Church, 53 Abelia Rd, Kloof, Durban

WHEN: October 16

Kingsley Holgate’s adventures across Africa have left him with incredible tales, many of which he shares around the campfire with his team. These stories are not just about exploration, but also about the people, cultures and communities he’s encountered along the way, each story revealing the deeper connection between adventure and humanitarian work. Tickets are available from R200 via Webtickets.

Step into the dazzling world of the Roaring Twenties with ‘Gatsby – A Cirque Extravaganza’. (The Cirk)

WHAT: Gatsby – A Cirque Extravaganza

WHERE: The Cirk, Cresta Shopping Centre, Randburg, Johannesburg

WHEN: October 18-January 31

This immersive theatrical experience brings glamour, excess and tragic romance to life in a fusion of circus and dance. Acrobats soar in a display of aerial skills, while contortionists and dancers weave their way across the stage, embodying the spirit of Gatsby’s legendary parties. Each act immerses you in the grandeur of the 1920s Jazz Age, inspired by scenes from The Great Gatsby. Tickets are available from R180 via Koid Smart Ticketing.