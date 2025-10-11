YOLISA MKELE | No thanks — I don’t want to live forever in a world of endless streams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I was listening to a podcast recently where two men debated the merits of living forever. One of them, a dead ringer for Grigori Rasputin, insisted that hitting “escape velocity” on ageing would be the best thing since TikTok discovered sliced bread. “Imagine what we could achieve,” he said, if we started thinking on 1,000-year timescales instead of 50. Overpopulation? No problem. Who wants kids if you’re still an adolescent at 1,032? He pointed to the “developed” world: healthier, older, fewer babies. Even the king of the Blue Zones — those magical places where people live to 110 on lentils and goodwill — is now paying citizens to procreate. “Rasputin” painted a utopia of unlimited labour and endless kumbaya.

It made me think of Charlie Kirk and the recent free speech circus. After some reflection, I’ve concluded we should never achieve immortality. If we do, please reserve me a spot on whatever ship is sinking first — I’ll bring the violin.

For context: Kirk, an internet pundit with a fondness for piquant opinions, got shot. That lit up a hornet’s nest of online free speech brawls. Jimmy Kimmel was fired somewhere in the chaos and P Diddy — naturally — opened a business school in prison. The internet did what the internet does: turn tragedy into a meme salad.

Now, I’m a free speech fundamentalist. The ability to write or say what I like is one of the sexiest things about South Africa. Our democracy was built on it, along with all the other seductive propaganda that got Nelson Mandela elected. So long as you’re not hateful, we’re free to fly our freak flags, crack crude jokes and argue ourselves to death. But nobody — not even those who’ve managed regular human contact — thinks shooting someone over their opinions is a good idea. The real issue is whether we still value free speech like we used to, or if we need a reminder.

This isn’t a public service announcement for dying. Everyone should get as far as they can into the ageing process. But eternal life? Hard pass. — YOLISA MKELE

One of the underrated gifts of death is that it ends things. Eventually dementia, cancer or general infirmity taps you on the shoulder and says: “That’s enough now.” We all know the awkwardness of overstaying our welcome at a house party — death is that polite host. This isn’t a public service announcement for dying. Everyone should get as far as they can into the ageing process. But eternal life? Hard pass. Nobody wants to hear your opinions forever.

Every now and then, sure, you’ll write something clever. Maybe you’ll even become Friedrich Nietzsche, Steve Biko or Khanyi Mbau. But eventually, mercifully, people move on. Young people groan when boomers air their views at family gatherings. Boomers gag at Gen Z’s endless snowflakery. Now stretch that out for a millennium. I consider myself reasonably hip, but if the world had to endure my thoughts for 1,000 uninterrupted years, politicians would reinstate death by popular demand.

And imagine X in 3025, wired directly into your brainstem via Neuralink. TikTok pumped straight into your amygdala. An eternal feed of opinions, rants and thirst traps. No thanks. I’ll bow out gracefully.

Ayanda Mabulu in his studio. Mabulu has produced several paintings depicting Jacob Zuma in the nude. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/SUNDAY TIMES

The beauty of free speech lies in its impermanence. Our thoughts are temporary, shimmering little zeitgeists that vanish like communion wafers on the tongue. They’re precious because they’re fleeting — like money, their value comes from scarcity. History is full of moments when speech was rationed, dangled as a carrot by those in power. Like Icarus, we’ve always chased the sun of free expression, sometimes burning our wings. Maybe we need a little singe again, a reminder not to take it for granted.

That lesson, thankfully, isn’t mine to learn. By then, I’ll be in a retirement home, sipping Jägermeister “for digestion,” regaling youngsters with the story of how Ayanda Mabulu once painted the president in flagrante with the state’s looters. They’ll shriek “No ways!” and I’ll croak “Ways,” in my best freedom-fighter voice — before farting loudly and falling asleep.