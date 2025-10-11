YOUR WEEKLY STARS | October 13-20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

This is a happy time for the love life. The passion planet moves in on Tuesday, making you calm, generous and giving — and wonderfully sensitive to the needs of others. You’re also keen to learn something new, so you’d better rush if you’re planning to enrol. The rest of the year, meanwhile, will be hectic — so do as much for yourself as you can before the frenzy sets in. And if your kids are driving you mad — ignore them. Best medicine for now.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

The planets of passion and poetry are breathing down your neck. If you’re not misbehaving yet, you soon will be. No opportunity? At the very least, write a poem or learn to tango. The boring side of your life, meanwhile, is extremely boring. It wants debts paid and books balanced. You won’t mind it so much if you’re having fun after hours. Alternatively, get some help with the admin. And play to your strengths.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

A new dawn is breaking on your life — at last. You’ve been switched off and fast asleep — and now you’ve woken up. If you’ve been wondering about the point of getting out of bed, you’re about to discover yours. If you’re not working like a slave (boring option), you’ll be launching new projects, travelling to exotic venues, learning and teaching, or simply handling whatever you’re called upon to handle. It’s a fabulous time. Get up at once.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Prosperity is your new word. And even if you have no idea what that means, the planets will soon visit with explanations. In short, offers of advancement and adventure will be followed by financial surprises and even the return of that ancient debt. And sure, your health could use a nudge — but nothing new there. More importantly, it’s a week to celebrate good fortune. Even if you’re not entirely sure how that would look.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

The expectations are huge. And you’re just one little soul, trying to fit everything in. No point twisting yourself in knots to meet other people’s needs. Do what you can — and then have another look at your personal life. Friends and lovers are beginning to forget you. Give them a call. Have a party. Stop taking yourself so seriously. It’s bad for your health. By next week, you’ll begin to understand what’s really going on.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Financial shifts, travel plans or a yen to study further are all being smiled upon. Be creative in your arrangements — but bear in mind the possible long-term effects of your decisions. You know how impulsive you can be at times. Mind you, you should also know that there’s a planet sitting on your head, reminding you of your fears. Don’t let him stop you in your tracks. Remind yourself how many talents you have.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Money’s still complicated as your admin skills improve and your practical genius shows its face. Of course, that big child in you still wants to play. But there’s also a leader in there who’s keen to take its place in the world. Fight if you like. Or follow the signs. They’re the ones in large red letters in the sky. By Wednesday, you’ll have a clearer understanding of the plan. And remember, it’s not all up to you. Sometimes you have to let your life come to you.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Learn to delegate. You’re rushed off your little feet, wondering when you’ll get another break. Here’s your chance to take charge — and make your needs known. Even so, look out for opportunities to advance. Your career is on the move, and you’ll need to understand your own limits before making new choices. When in doubt, rush back to a fabulous love life that offers romance and passion. Be grateful. The universe responds well to gratitude.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

The planet of sudden changes and interesting opportunities has moved in, bringing just the kind of surprises you were hoping for. And since money and luck are almost on the same page, this is gearing up to be a fascinating week. Even if the goodies take longer to arrive than you hoped, you can already feel the tingle of success. While you wait, how about a hot date or romantic evening? You can do it. You have far more imagination than you think.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

While the bank balance soars, the health plummets. In which case, the martyr thing is out. No-one ever feels sorry for the rich. So no taking to your bed with smelling salts for you. Instead, have a detox or see a doctor — and get well. Besides, you don’t have any time to waste languishing. Buckets of love are waiting at the next party. And there’s never been a better time to start a new business — even a tiny one. Make the first move.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

A new cycle begins on Tuesday — bringing you power, charisma, good fortune and a fabulous new deal. If you’re disciplined — yes, you — you’ll keep the money flowing in well past the new year. Try yoga. And keep a very close watch on the signs around you. The trick lies in staying one step ahead. And in waving politely as you sail to the front of the queue. If you’re battling with all that responsibility, get someone to help you. Someone patient.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

Here’s the key to maximising what promises to be a monumental career week: think and act fast; be alert to all options (they won’t be back), and reserve judgment until you have all the facts. You’re emerging from a phase of thinking you’ve made all the wrong choices. Don’t do that to yourself. Your path is coming clearer by the second. And being grateful for what you’ve already created is the best way to guarantee there’ll always be more.

Stars for Lifestyle Sunday Times for 12th October 2025

Your Chart

Elena Mputo, March 16 March 1978, Soweto, 6.45am

Sun sign: Pisces

Moon sign: Gemini

Rising sign: Aries

You have a feisty exterior, concealing a deeply sensitive heart. Depression, fear — and an extraordinarily powerful intuition — keep you doubtful. Yet you’ve always known, in the deepest part of you, that you’re here for something special. You are a natural healer and counsellor, always ready to rescue the emotionally damaged. This year has been difficult for you, as the planets have tested every area of your life. Next year brings dynamic adventures and fascinating new opportunities. You’ll feel as though your life is beginning all over again. Meanwhile, your relationship has taken a beating. If it’s survived, hang on for dear life. If not, know that something better is en route. Your career has also been through a shift, as you re-evaluate your own resources and worth. Get ready to jump up to a new level. From January. Until then, rest whenever you can. You’ll need extra strength to take on your new adventures.

